NFL

Is Travis Kelce “Quietly” Dating Taylor Swift?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split

On a July episode of the podcast that he shares with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he tried to give his phone number to Taylor Swift while attending one of her concerts. He was unsuccessful and disappointed in his failure, but a few months later, it seems as though the two have done more than just exchange digits.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Are “Quietly” Hanging Out

As reported by The Messenger on Tuesday, Kelce and Swift have been “quietly hanging out”, and saw each other in New York City last month, according to a source.

Swift has recently become single after being with actor Joe Alwyn for the past 6 years, but Kelce would be added to the long list of well-known lovers that the singer has had. He may be the first athlete, however, and she has generally dated actors and musicians.

Kelce himself recently got out of a long term relationship when he split from Kayla Nicole back in May 2022. The two had been together on and off for five years.

Before it was revealed that Swift and Kelce were “hanging out”, Kelce had the following to say about their missed interaction at the Kansas City concert:

I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

Kelce missed the first game of the 2023 regular season with a knee injury, and the Chiefs suffered a loss without their second-best player. The team will have had nine days off by the time Sunday rolls around, and the tight end hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
NFL

LATEST Is Travis Kelce “Quietly” Dating Taylor Swift?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  54min

The waiting is over and the new NFL season has landed and if you intend to get involved with all the sports betting action, then we have found the best…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  2h

NFL is back with a bang and if opening week was anything to go by we’re in for a blockbuster season. Many NFL fans intend to get in on all…

rsz idvffk38eshcd6hypowr
NFL
New York Jets Players Unhappy With MetLife Stadium Turf, “We Want Grass”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
rsz ap 16111791542188 060a0342d28beb68522b7cdfd11c4f942c92db1b
NFL
NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Wants The Jets Quarterback Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  7h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Ohio – OH Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
Arrow to top