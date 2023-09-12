Is Travis Kelce “Quietly” Dating Taylor Swift?

On a July episode of the podcast that he shares with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he tried to give his phone number to Taylor Swift while attending one of her concerts. He was unsuccessful and disappointed in his failure, but a few months later, it seems as though the two have done more than just exchange digits.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Are “Quietly” Hanging Out

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Taylor Swift and #Chiefs TE have linked and are reportedly “Quietly hanging out” according to the @DailyMail and @TheMessenger ‘Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,’ a source told the outlet Both Taylor and Kelce are 33-years old and Travis recently… pic.twitter.com/nELHzWziz7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2023

As reported by The Messenger on Tuesday, Kelce and Swift have been “quietly hanging out”, and saw each other in New York City last month, according to a source.

Swift has recently become single after being with actor Joe Alwyn for the past 6 years, but Kelce would be added to the long list of well-known lovers that the singer has had. He may be the first athlete, however, and she has generally dated actors and musicians.

Kelce himself recently got out of a long term relationship when he split from Kayla Nicole back in May 2022. The two had been together on and off for five years.

Travis Kelce really tried to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it at the Eras Tour 🤣 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/3y6zhpCSRk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2023

Before it was revealed that Swift and Kelce were “hanging out”, Kelce had the following to say about their missed interaction at the Kansas City concert:

I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

Kelce missed the first game of the 2023 regular season with a knee injury, and the Chiefs suffered a loss without their second-best player. The team will have had nine days off by the time Sunday rolls around, and the tight end hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

