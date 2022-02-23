The improving Willie Mullins-trained Novice Chaser – Galopin Des Champs – has a few options at the Cheltenham Festival, which runs from March 15th to 18th, including the Festival Novices’ Chase on the Wednesday.

However, this week connections have indicated that the Turners Novices’ Chase, which is staged a day later on the Thursday, is the preferred option and run over the slightly shorter trip of 2m5f.

Turners Novices’ Chase Option Sets Up Mouth-watering Bob Olinger Clash

This is great news for Cheltenham Festival horse racing fans. As, if the rumours are true and Willie Mullins is thinking of opting for the Turners Novices’ Chase for Galopin Des Champs, @5/4 with bet365, then this will set up a ‘must-see’ clash with Bob Olinger @4/5 with bet365 and also potentially the exciting Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse (@3/1 with bet365

Bob, Galopin and Presse Will All Have Their Supporters

If all three – Bob Olinger, Galopin Des Champs and L’Homme Presse – make the race then punters will have plenty to ponder.

Bob Olinger is 2-from-2 over fences and has Cheltenham Festival winning experience having won the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle twelve months ago. This season he's mopped up two races at Gowan Park and Punchestown and many feel he can go to the top of the staying chasing division.

Galopin Des Champs is also 2-from-2 over fences and could not haven been more impressive in his latest success when romping away with the Ladbrokes Novices' Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival at the start of February. Like Bob Olinger, he's also a past Cheltenham Festival winner – having landed the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Hurdle 12 months ago.

L'Homme Presse will be trying to upset the two main Irish challengers and flies the flag for the home-based runners here. If running in this race, he's certain to have his supporters too and it's easy to see why. He's improved all season and will head here 4-from-4 over fences, so brings a lot more experience over the bigger obstacles to the table. He's also a course winner, having won at Prestbury Park on New Year's Day.

