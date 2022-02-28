Cheltenham Festival – How Many SP Winning Favourites?

With the Cheltenham Festival spread over four days and with 28 races (7 a day) for horse racing fans to get stuck into, another popular bet is for punters to try and work out how many Cheltenham Festival favourites will win.
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £50
How Many SP Favourites Won At The 2021 Cheltenham Festival?
During the 2021 Cheltenham Festival favourite backers were rewarded 29% of the time over the 28 races.
On the opening day we saw three market leaders win – Appreciate It, Shishkin and Honeysuckle.
Day two was another good start for favourite backers with Bob Olinger and Monkfish taking the opening two races, but these were the only two jollies that won on the Wednesday.
Onto the Thursday at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and it was a slow start for the favourites until Allaho landed the Ryanair Chase, then The Shunter took the Paddy Power Plate and Mount Ida came from the clouds to win the Kim Muir Chase to make it another three winning favourites on the day.
The final day at the Cheltenham Festival is arguably the hardest, in terms of the races generally being more competitive, and this proved the case again in 2021 with not a single favourite winning.
So, overall, at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival we saw a total of 8 winning favourites from the 28 races (29%).
Number Of Winning SP Favourites Betting Odds
Leading bookmaker William Hill are offering odds @2/1 on their being 7 or 8 winning SP favourites, with 9 or 10 also @2/1, while you can back 11+ SP favourites @5/2 or if you fancy a few upsets then 6 or less is on offer @5/1
- 7 or 8 winning SP favourites @2/1 with William Hill
- 9 or 10 winning SP favourites @2/1 with William Hill
- 11 or more winning SP favourites @5/2 with William Hill
- 6 or fewer winning SP favourites @5/1 with William Hill
Odds are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £50
2022 Cheltenham Festival Races and Times
Day One: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15 2022
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Day Two: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16 2022
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17 2022
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Day Four: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18 2022
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?
Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.