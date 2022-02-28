Cheltenham Festival – How Many SP Winning Favourites?

With the Cheltenham Festival spread over four days and with 28 races (7 a day) for horse racing fans to get stuck into, another popular bet is for punters to try and work out how many Cheltenham Festival favourites will win.

Bet £10 Get £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

How Many SP Favourites Won At The 2021 Cheltenham Festival?

During the 2021 Cheltenham Festival favourite backers were rewarded 29% of the time over the 28 races.

On the opening day we saw three market leaders win – Appreciate It, Shishkin and Honeysuckle.

Day two was another good start for favourite backers with Bob Olinger and Monkfish taking the opening two races, but these were the only two jollies that won on the Wednesday.

Onto the Thursday at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and it was a slow start for the favourites until Allaho landed the Ryanair Chase, then The Shunter took the Paddy Power Plate and Mount Ida came from the clouds to win the Kim Muir Chase to make it another three winning favourites on the day.

The final day at the Cheltenham Festival is arguably the hardest, in terms of the races generally being more competitive, and this proved the case again in 2021 with not a single favourite winning.

So, overall, at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival we saw a total of 8 winning favourites from the 28 races (29%).

Number Of Winning SP Favourites Betting Odds

Leading bookmaker William Hill are offering odds @2/1 on their being 7 or 8 winning SP favourites, with 9 or 10 also @2/1, while you can back 11+ SP favourites @5/2 or if you fancy a few upsets then 6 or less is on offer @5/1

Odds are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

2022 Cheltenham Festival Races and Times

Day One: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15 2022

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Day Two: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16 2022



Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

Coral Cup – 2.50pm

Champion Chase – 3.30pm

Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17 2022



Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Day Four: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18 2022



Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

County Hurdle – 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

Gold Cup – 3.30pm

Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.