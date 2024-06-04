Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are looking to sell Omari Hutchinson for around £25-30 million ($31.91-38.30 million) in the summer transfer window. Multiple teams are interested in signing the 20-year-old, but Bundesliga powerhouse VfB Stuttgart are pushing the hardest to land him.

Hutchinson, who plays as a right-winger, joined Championship side Ipswich Town on loan at the start of the 2023-24 season. He exceeded expectations in the English second division, chipping in with 10 goals and six assists in 44 appearances. His goal contributions helped Ipswich finish second in the Championship rankings and earn an automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Hutchinson will return to Stamford Bridge on July 1, but according to Romano, the Pensioners do not plan to keep him around for the 2024-25 season.

Fabrizio Romano Says VfB Stuttgart Are Pushing For Chelsea Youngster

Transfer guru Romano has claimed Dutch duo Ajax and Feyenoord are interested in Hutchinson. However, since Chelsea are only interested in a permanent transfer, they may struggle to afford him. Stuttgart, who finished second in the Bundesliga rankings ahead of Bayern Munich in 2023-24, are seemingly prepared to foot the bill for the young attacker.

Shedding light on Hutchinson’s situation, Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“Chelsea’s idea is to make profit on Hutchinson, and they’re open to proposals, for example from the Eredivisie, with Ajax and Feyenoord showing an interest, but also in the Bundesliga, we have Stuttgart showing an interest and really pushing for him.

“Let’s see about clubs in England too, and what Ipswich Town will decide to do after having him on loan, and with Kieran McKenna now staying at the club.”

He added:

“But for sure Hutchinson will be one to watch in the next weeks because Chelsea are preparing to sell, and the fee they have in mind for him is around £25-30m. Stuttgart really like the player and are the favorites at this stage as it looks difficult for Ajax and Feyenoord to do this as a permanent transfer.

“There is Premier League interest as well, and overall it looks difficult for Hutchinson to stay at Chelsea, the expectation is that he will leave.“