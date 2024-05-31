Soccer

Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards Predict Which Team Will Win The Premier League In 2024-25

Sushan Chakraborty
Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards have unanimously predicted that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will win the Premier League title ahead of reigning champions Manchester City next season.

Mikel Arteta Has Turned Arsenal Into Serious Title Contenders

Since becoming manager in December 2019, Arteta has slowly and steadily improved every aspect of Arsenal’s game. Under his tutelage, the Gunners have become a consistent unit, capable of defending diligently, passing intelligently, and attacking with purpose.

In his debut campaign (2019-20), Arsenal finished in eighth position (56 points). The following season, they could not improve their position but finished with five points more. In 2021-22, Arsenal ended up in fifth position (69 points), missing out on a top-four finish by only two points. Last season, they finished in second place (84 points), five points adrift of champions Manchester City. Finally, this season, they signed off on 87 points, missing out on the title by a mere two points.

As evidence suggests, Arsenal are inching closer to the title with each passing season. And Ex-England trio Shearer, Lineker, and Richards believe the push will finally be successful in 2024-25.

Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards Back Mike Arteta To Beat Pep Guardiola Next Season

Predicting next season’s title winners, Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro):

They pushed City all the way last season and the title race obviously went right down to the final day.

They definitely improved from the previous season, Declan Rice helped a lot. I think big things are coming for Arsenal. If they can get in two more top-quality [players] and add them to what they’ve already got, I think they could do it next season.”

Richards seconded his statement, saying:

Agreed, agreed. There’s been massive improvement from Arsenal. You just go back to that Aston Villa game when Unai Emery got it spot-on tactically. That was disappointing for them but I think they will win it next year.”

Lastly, Lineker added:

It depends on who they bring in but Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job. You can see the gradual improvement every season and it’s still a young team buying into what he believes in. 

They’re improving and they’re definitely on the right track. I think they will go very close next season.”

Arsenal have not won the title since their ‘Invincible’ run in the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger. They won the title with 90 points that season, recording 26 wins and 12 draws.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
