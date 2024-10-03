Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has bluntly said that Chelsea is not interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the January transfer window. He believes coach Enzo Maresca is happy with his options and does not feel the need for a mid-season ramp-up.

Chelsea Has Been Linked With Mads Hermansen

During the summer transfer window, there were claims that Maresca was interested in bringing Hermansen to his new club. According to Bold (via Sport Witness), Chelsea enquired about the 23-year-old goalkeeper but was ultimately put off by the Foxes’ £40 million ($52.4 million) asking price for him. The rumors died down and ultimately Chelsea closed the Filip Jorgensen deal.

According to former Leicester City winger Matt Piper, however, the chapter may not be closed just yet. Speaking on When You’re Smiling, Piper said (via Football.London):

“Obviously, Enzo [Maresca] wanted to take him [Hermansen] to Chelsea, that deal did not get done. But I’m sure Enzo will still be looking at him.

“The contrast between the two [Robert Sanchez and Hermansen], Hermansen is wonderful with the ball at his feet. Good decision maker, really crisp and clean with his playing out from the back.”

Fabrizio Romano is Confident The Blues Are Not Looking for a New Goalkeeper

One of the most trusted journalists on the planet, Romano, however, does not think Chelsea and Maresca are looking to seal a deal for the Leicester City man.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside Romano revealed:

“Chelsea will not sign goalkeepers in January according to their current plan, so the information concerning Enzo Maresca moving for his Leicester keeper, Mads Hermansen, is false.

“They already have many in that position with Jorgensen, Sanchez, and also Penders for the future. So, it’s already set for the goalkeeper’s future at Chelsea and I’m not aware of negotiations with any other GK in the market so far.”

Hermansen has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season. He has made 31 saves in only six games this season — more than any other goalkeeper in the division. His best performance came last weekend, as he made 13 stops in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.