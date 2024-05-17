Soccer

“Are you willing to do that?” – Cristiano Ronaldo Explains What It Takes To Be An Evergreen Phenomenon

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed it takes both talent and hard work to become a legend of the game. The 39-year-old Al-Nassr superstar has claimed his success is built on immense sacrifice and discipline, suggesting that it is very difficult to attain the consistency he has attained.

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Defined Consistency Over The Last 17 Years

Except for his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi, no player has dominated the game as decisively as Cristiano Ronaldo in the last couple of decades. Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus — he played for some of the biggest teams in Europe. He first mesmerized the Premier League with his quick feet at Manchester United, then emerged as Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer (451 goals in 438 games) in only nine years, and finally became the quickest to score 100 goals in Juventus’ history (131 games).

Now at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is keeping up the good work, showing the world that age is indeed just a number for him. He has played 28 games for the Riyadh-based club in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 33 times and providing 10 assists. Ronaldo has missed out on the league title, but he is undoubtedly looking forward to ticking that box next season.

Ronaldo Reveals The Secret To His Longevity

Speaking on the Whoop podcast, the highest scorer in men’s international soccer (128 goals) disclosed how he became one of the most revered players in history and how he kept his crown from slipping.

The Real Madrid icon said (via GOAL):

Talent without work is nothing and work without talent is nothing. They have to work together at the same time. I have both. I can’t say that I have more of one than the other. Small details will make the difference. Consistency is the most difficult thing.

“Are you willing to do that? That’s the main point because everyone wants to be Cristiano, but doing it is difficult. Discipline is the most difficult thing. I fight against my mind sometimes, we are all human beings. Of course, I don’t like going to the gym every day, no one does, but you have to do it.”

Given how ruthless Ronaldo has been this season, it is safe to say he is not planning to retire just yet. It will be interesting to see if he can carry his Al-Nassr form over to Portugal when they travel to Germany for the 2024 European Championship.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
