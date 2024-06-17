Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 20-Year-Old Wants Stamford Bridge Switch But Blues Are Not Ready To Commit

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is interested in joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Pensioners, however, are reportedly not completely convinced of the move despite holding talks with the player’s agents.

Chelsea To Soon Make A Call On Jhon Duran Saga

Chelsea have long been keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s 20-year-old center-forward Duran. Recently, the Blues got the all-clear from Villa to hold talks with the player’s agents. However, final discussions have seemingly not gone according to plan, as Chelsea are now hesitating to pull the trigger.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Romano claimed talks had been ongoing with Duran for a while now. But Chelsea had not made up their mind about the potential swap deal. Either Conor Gallagher or Ian Maatsen could be included in the deal, as Villa have already held talks with Chelsea over the duo.

Revealing that the final decision was just around the corner, Romano wrote on X:

Chelsea are expected to make a decision soon on Jhon Duran situation, after talks with Aston Villa over swap deal.

Chelsea are also considering other options for new striker but talks also with Duran’s agents already took place, he wants the move. Up to the club now.”

The Colombian center-forward, who joined Aston Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023, played 37 games for the Villans in the 2023-24 season, scoring eight times. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

Potential Issues That May Have Discouraged The Blues From Signing Duran

Despite having Duran in their crosshair for a while, Chelsea have become wary of signing the Colombia international. Renowned outlet The Guardian has dissected the reason behind their sudden hesitation.

As per The Guardian, some at Villa have raised questions about Duran’s attitude. Chelsea are aware of the complaints and are reportedly conducting a thorough background check to ensure he will be able to live up to the club’s standards. Additionally, his wage demands are another obstacle the Pensioners have to overcome.

Chelsea are trying to lighten their wage bill to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions. If Duran does not reduce his salary demands, the west London outfit will not have any other option than to pull out from the race.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
