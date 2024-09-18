Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Ben Chilwell is unlikely to continue at Chelsea despite rejoining Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad. Romano has stated the 27-year-old is still only the third-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge, with Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga sitting above him in the pecking order.

Ben Chilwell Does Not Have A Future Under Enzo Maresca

Shortly after taking charge, new Chelsea coach Maresca divided the squad into two factions. In one, he kept players he deemed important, while in the other, he dispatched players who were surplus to requirements. Like his compatriot Raheem Sterling, Chilwell went into the unwanted pot, with the coach bluntly suggesting that the defender would be wise to move.

Before the Blues’ Premier League opener against Manchester City, Maresca said (via ESPN):

“It’s quite clear, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position. This morning we had 22 players training, and if you ask all of them they will say they want to play against City on Sunday but that is impossible.

“When they train every day and do not get any minutes, it is not good for them or for me, [as] I need to make a decision. It is probably better to leave and get minutes [elsewhere]. The transfer window is open so we’ll see what happens.”

Chelsea and Chilwell tried to work out a transfer in the summer transfer window but a move did not materialize. Since then, he has joined Maresca’s first-team training and is set to be in contention to feature in upcoming matches.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Ben Chilwell Remains An Outcast At Chelsea

Despite the recent developments, Romano is confident that Chilwell is still not in Maresca’s plans. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian revealed:

“Chilwell is back with the Chelsea squad now for sure. Still, I don’t think he’s going to have a lot of space as Veiga and Cucurella remain main options at left-back, but he will fight for his place.

“For January, the expectation is still for Chilwell to look for a move somewhere else.”

According to Footie Central, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Chilwell’s situation and could make a move in the January transfer window.