Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 27-Year-Old Is Likely To Leave In January Despite Rejoining First-Team

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Ben Chilwell is unlikely to continue at Chelsea despite rejoining Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad. Romano has stated the 27-year-old is still only the third-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge, with Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga sitting above him in the pecking order.

Ben Chilwell Does Not Have A Future Under Enzo Maresca

Shortly after taking charge, new Chelsea coach Maresca divided the squad into two factions. In one, he kept players he deemed important, while in the other, he dispatched players who were surplus to requirements. Like his compatriot Raheem Sterling, Chilwell went into the unwanted pot, with the coach bluntly suggesting that the defender would be wise to move.

Before the Blues’ Premier League opener against Manchester City, Maresca said (via ESPN):

It’s quite clear, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position. This morning we had 22 players training, and if you ask all of them they will say they want to play against City on Sunday but that is impossible.

When they train every day and do not get any minutes, it is not good for them or for me, [as] I need to make a decision. It is probably better to leave and get minutes [elsewhere]. The transfer window is open so we’ll see what happens.

Chelsea and Chilwell tried to work out a transfer in the summer transfer window but a move did not materialize. Since then, he has joined Maresca’s first-team training and is set to be in contention to feature in upcoming matches.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Ben Chilwell Remains An Outcast At Chelsea

Despite the recent developments, Romano is confident that Chilwell is still not in Maresca’s plans. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian revealed:

Chilwell is back with the Chelsea squad now for sure. Still, I don’t think he’s going to have a lot of space as Veiga and Cucurella remain main options at left-back, but he will fight for his place.

For January, the expectation is still for Chilwell to look for a move somewhere else.”

According to Footie Central, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Chilwell’s situation and could make a move in the January transfer window.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 27-Year-Old Is Likely To Leave In January Despite Rejoining First-Team

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner
Soccer
Top 5 Record-Breaking Goalscoring Performances in a Single UEFA Champions League Campaign: Cristiano Ronaldo Dominates List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024

The UEFA Champions League is the most fiercely contested cup competition in club soccer. It takes immense technical quality and mental fortitude to stand out in this competition of champions,…

Real Madrid Beats Stuttgart
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid 3-1 VfB Stuttgart – Debutants Kylian Mbappe And Endrick Score In Hard Fought Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024

Reigning champions Real Madrid began their title defense with a clash against German high-fliers VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League…

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 17 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“He’s been unstoppable” – Glen Johnson Advises Liverpool To Make 26-Year-Old Their Transfer Target For Next Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 17 2024
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Liverpool – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“They look like a team that wants trophies” – Emmanuel Petit Backs Liverpool To Challenge For Premier League Title Despite Nottingham Upset
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
Arrow to top