Report: Chelsea and Manchester United Eye Up PSR-Friendly Deal For Ivan Toney

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Ivan Toney Is Being Targeted By Chelsea and Manchester United
Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly contemplating signing Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer. However, due to the Premier League Profit & Sustainability Rules, neither club wants to sign Toney permanently this window. They want to lap him up on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ivan Toney Has Been A Tough Sell

Toney, one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League, is up for sale. The Bees decided to ship him off this summer after the Englishman turned down the opportunity to sign a contract extension. However, Brentford wants a rather steep £60 million ($77.06 million) for the player, which has discouraged many teams from making a move, including long-time admirer Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side is not willing to spend so much on a player nearing his 30s.

According to reports, Arsenal was a lot more open to the move in the January transfer window. However, the club could not fork out £100 million ($128.44 million) to sign him at that time. The Gunners may have moved on to other targets, but two Premier League clubs are reportedly lining up a move from Toney.

Chelsea and Manchester United Want Toney Without Breaking PSR

Chelsea and Manchester United, who both finished outside the top four in the 2023-24 Premier League season, want to bolster their attack and have identified Toney as a person of interest. However, like Arsenal, they are not prepared to pay the £60 million ($77.06 million) upfront fee for the 2024 European Championship participant. According to The Daily Mail, they want to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy.

This move works out well for all parties involved. It will allow Chelsea and Manchester United to remain compliant with the Premier League Profit & Sustainability Rules. It will help Brentford earn a fee close to its original asking price. And finally, it should suit Toney as well, as he does not want to join a club without getting assurances about his future. The clubs are set to table the loan offer in the coming days.

Toney has played 142 games for Brentford since joining them in the summer of 2020. He has played 141 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 72 times and providing 23 assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
