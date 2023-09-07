Soccer

Chelsea Hold Talks With Saudi Airline Riyadh Air Over Shirt Sponsorship Deal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Do Not Have A Shirt Sponsor
Chelsea Do Not Have A Shirt Sponsor

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly been discussing a shirt sponsorship deal with newly founded Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air. Riyadh Air recently signed a long-term deal with La Liga side Atletico Madrid, becoming their main shirt sponsor.

Chelsea currently do not have a main shirt sponsor

Chelsea have been sporting blank home and away shirts this season after parting ways with their previous shirt sponsor, mobile telecommunications company Three. According to talkSPORT, the Blues were earning a handsome £40 million per year from their sponsorship deal with Three. However, the Todd Boehly-led consortium felt the Pensioners could earn much more with a fresh collaboration.

So, at the end of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea dropped Three and have been on the hunt for a new primary sponsor since. They came close to agreeing a deal with Paramount+. However, thanks to the Premier League’s intervention, the deal did not move forward. The Premier League decision-makers felt that Chelsea’s collaboration with Paramount+ would not sit well with NBC, the league’s official right-holders in the United States.

The Premier League giants then opened talks with Stake but eventually backed out after receiving backlash from fans. Bayern Munich’s sponsor, Allianz, also made an offer, but Chelsea found it to be inadequate.

Saudi Airline Riyadh Air could become Blues’ new sponsor

A month into the 2023-24 Premier League season, Chelsea have started holding talks with the new Saudi airline company Riyadh Air. According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea executives, including CEO Chris Jurasek, welcomed Riyadh Air’s representatives to Stamford Bridge last weekend. Mauricio Pochettino’s men, however, failed to give them a show, succumbing to a hapless 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

It is believed that Chelsea invited Riyadh Air to become the front-of-shirt sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams. A multi-year package was discussed that would see the West Londoners earn a sizable £60 million ($74.90 million) per year over the course of the partnership.

Riyadh Air is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). PIF also serves as the majority owner of Newcastle United and is a prominent investor in Chelsea’s majority stake-holder Clearlake Capital. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the matter in-house and close a deal with Riyadh Air in the coming weeks.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Team Send Offer To Out-Of-Favor Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Ballon d'Or Award
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2023: Date, Nominees, And Notable Exclusions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

France Football’s Ballon d’Or is the ultimate individual accolade in soccer. Every soccer player worth his salt dreams of climbing up the podium one day and delivering an emotional and…

Kopa Trophy Winner Gavi
Soccer
Kopa Trophy 2023: Ranking The 5 Favorites To Win The Prestigious Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Named after the legendary French forward Raymond Kopa, the Kopa Trophy is presented to the best soccer player under the age of 21 in the previous season. Considering that former…

Messi Is One Of The Favorites For Ballon d'Or 2023
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2023: Ranking The 10 Favorites To Win The Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Saudi Pro League Stars Neymar Mahrez
Soccer
10 Costliest Saudi Pro League Signings Of The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window: List Features Neymar & Mahrez
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Barcelona Coach Xavi
Soccer
5 European Clubs That Impressed In The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window: Barcelona Top Exclusive List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I do worry for Man Utd” – Paul Merson Claims Manchester United Are Nowhere Near Premier League Favorites Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top