Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool is not looking to cash in on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from European champions Real Madrid. The Englishman is out of contract in June 2025, making him eligible to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January. However, despite the possibility of losing a player of Alexander-Arnold’s talent for free in the summer, the Reds are not entertaining the possibility of a January transfer.

With Dani Carvajal tearing his ACL earlier this year, Real Madrid are without a natural right-back in the squad. Lucas Vazquez, who gradually morphed from a right-winger into a right-back, is currently Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice option. The Spaniard can do a lot of damage up top, but his defensive acumen is naturally not among the best in the league.

Fabrizio Romano Says Liverpool Is Not Looking to Sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in January

Adding a natural right-back in January would be ideal for Real Madrid, but Alexander-Arnold, who sits atop their wishlist, is not on sale.

Sharing the latest on the Alexander-Arnold saga, Romano said on his YouTube channel:

“I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That’s the idea for Real Madrid, and he’s always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid.

“The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, ‘okay, let’s negotiate’. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.”

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has been one of Liverpool’s most impactful players over the last nine years. Since officially joining the senior team in the summer of 2016, the England international has played 324 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 83 assists. He has won one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup with the Merseysiders, among other honors.