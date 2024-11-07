Soccer

Southampton Partners Up With Nutrition Experts Hexis to Get Out of Premier League Rut

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League side Southampton FC has teamed up with one of the leading nutrition brands Hexis to enhance players’ performance. The move comes amid Southampton’s turbulent start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The value of the partnership remains under the wraps.

Southampton has had a difficult start to the Premier League season. Playing 10 games in the English top flight, the Saints have secured one win and one draw, losing the other eight matches. With just four points on the board, they are toiling in 19th place in the Premier League standings.

Southampton Turns to Hexis to Improve Premier League Form

Fortunately, time is still on their side, and they are prepared to go the extra mile to boost the players’ output. To help their cause and avoid relegation, Southampton has taken the help of Nutrition expert Hexis, which specializes in elevating athletes’ performance through customized nutrition plans and fueling strategies.

As part of the partnership, Southampton coaches will have access to Hexis’ AI-driven nutrition platform. It will help them keep a close eye on their players and address the deficiences in their diet.

David Dunne, CEO at Hexis, said:

We are thrilled to partner with Southampton FC, a club known for its commitment to athlete development and excellence. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to transform how athletes approach fuelling. By integrating our AI-driven platform into their training regimen, we are excited to support the team in achieving their goals both on and off the pitch.

Dan Martin, who works as a Consultant Performance Nutritionist at Southampton, added:

We chose Hexis to help facilitate the individual support that is required at the top level of sport. Working with a squad of 30 players makes it difficult to ensure every player receives individually tailored nutrition information for every meal of every day that accurately reflects a dynamic and often individualised training schedule. Hexis has allowed us to scale our ability to do this.”

Southampton recorded their first win of the 2024-25 Premier League season last weekend, claiming a slender 1-0 win over Everton. It will be interesting to see how they fare when they lock horns with bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 9.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
