To start the season, the Chargers lost a tough game in Week 1 at home vs. the Dolphins. In that game, their star RB Austin Ekeler injured his ankle. The 28-year-old has since then missed the Chargers’ last two games in a row. Their team finally got their first win of the season in Week 3 after starting 0-2.

For the first time since his high ankle sprain, Ekeler returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited, but Ekeler did not rule out being able to play in Week 4. It’s a possibility as of now and LA will need to see how Ekeler progresses over the next few days. The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 4 at 4:05 p.m. EST. Expect Ekeler to be more of a game-time decision.

Austin Ekeler returning in Week 4 would be a massive boost to the Chargers’ offense after losing Mike Williams for the season

Important status updates:

— #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who tweaked his ankle Sunday, was a full participant today.

— #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, dealing with a high-ankle sprain, was back at practice for the first time in a couple weeks. He was limited. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

In one game played for the Chargers this season, Austin Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and one touchdown. He also had four catches for 47 yards. His high ankle sprain has left him off the field for the last two games in a row. Missing significant time is not something the 28-year-old is used to in his career.

This is Ekeler’s 7th season in the NFL. In his previous six seasons, he’s played at least 16 games four times. At Wednesday’s practice, Ekeler told the media that he was able to run full speed. However, making those side-to-side cuts and quick turns are still giving him trouble. As an RB, Ekeler has to be able to put his foot on the ground and change direction quickly.

Austin Ekeler participating in drills for the first time since his ankle injury. We’ll get to talk with Brandon Staley after practice for an official update. pic.twitter.com/bBYM0F6VYU — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 27, 2023



While Austin Ekeler has been out, the Chargers’ run game has been extremely limited. Backup RB Joshua Kelley has not looked as explosive as he did in Week 1. That’s resulted in Justin Herbert passing the ball more. Ekeler is one of the top dual-threat RBs in the NFL when healthy. The Chargers are not going to rush him back in Week 4 if he’s not ready. At 1-2, they have a winnable game this weekend vs. the Raiders.