Chargers Injury Report: Will Austin Ekeler be available in Week 4 after missing the last two games in a row?

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
To start the season, the Chargers lost a tough game in Week 1 at home vs. the Dolphins. In that game, their star RB Austin Ekeler injured his ankle. The 28-year-old has since then missed the Chargers’ last two games in a row. Their team finally got their first win of the season in Week 3 after starting 0-2. 

For the first time since his high ankle sprain, Ekeler returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited, but Ekeler did not rule out being able to play in Week 4. It’s a possibility as of now and LA will need to see how Ekeler progresses over the next few days. The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 4 at 4:05 p.m. EST. Expect Ekeler to be more of a game-time decision.

Austin Ekeler returning in Week 4 would be a massive boost to the Chargers’ offense after losing Mike Williams for the season

In one game played for the Chargers this season, Austin Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and one touchdown. He also had four catches for 47 yards. His high ankle sprain has left him off the field for the last two games in a row. Missing significant time is not something the 28-year-old is used to in his career.

This is Ekeler’s 7th season in the NFL. In his previous six seasons, he’s played at least 16 games four times. At Wednesday’s practice, Ekeler told the media that he was able to run full speed. However, making those side-to-side cuts and quick turns are still giving him trouble. As an RB, Ekeler has to be able to put his foot on the ground and change direction quickly.


While Austin Ekeler has been out, the Chargers’ run game has been extremely limited. Backup RB Joshua Kelley has not looked as explosive as he did in Week 1. That’s resulted in Justin Herbert passing the ball more. Ekeler is one of the top dual-threat RBs in the NFL when healthy. The Chargers are not going to rush him back in Week 4 if he’s not ready. At 1-2, they have a winnable game this weekend vs. the Raiders.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
