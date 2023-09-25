Heading into Week 3, the Chargers and Vikings were both 0-2. Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert had strong performances, throwing three passing touchdowns each. Ultimately, a costly interception by the Cosuins and the Vikings would cost them the game.

Their 28-24 victory was their first of the 2023 season and it had to feel good to get that over with. However, Los Angeles lost one of their best WRs on the roster in the third quarter of their games vs. Minnesota. Unfortunately, reports around the league say the Chargers are fearful that Mike Williams might have suffered a season-ending knee injury. That would be a huge blow to their passing game.

Who can step up and replace the production of Mike Williams for the LA Chargers?

From @GMFB: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for a concussion; #Saints QB Derek Carr avoids major injury, could still miss time; Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury; & #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/zdWb36ldLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023



Late in the third quarter of the Chargers vs. Vikings game, WR Mike Williams caught a screen pass for 15 yards. He got twisted up on the play and was in pain. The 28-year-old had to be carted off the field and is feared to be done for the season. In 2022, Williams played in 13 of the Chargers’ 17 games.

An ankle injury had him on the bench for four games. If Williams’ 2023 season is over, the Chargers have WR depth they can turn to. When Keenan Allen and Williams missed time last season, Josh Palmer stepped up and played a solid role for LA. He played in 16 of their 17 games last season and made 11 starts. Palmer had 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, the Chargers drafted a WR in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Quentin Johnston was the 21st overall pick and he’s played in all three games for the Chargers this season. As a rookie, he’s only been on the field for 22 percent of their offensive snaps in 2023. With Williams feared to be out for the season, Johnston could take over that WR2 role.

The six-foot-four WR is a big target for Justin Herbert if he can develop quickly. Johnston was a playmaker in college at TCU, but he did have a drop problem that has carried over to the league. Luckily, Keenan Allen is still healthy at the moment and he’ll continue to be their WR1. With a win vs. Minnesota, the Chargers are now 1-2 on the season.