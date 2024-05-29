Soccer

Report: Barcelona Have No Plans To Sell Chelsea & Bayern Munich Target This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona reportedly have no intention of selling Bayern Munich and Chelsea target Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana need to sell at least one big name to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, but they are not looking to part ways with the team’s core members.

Barcelona Not Looking To Sell Chelsea & Bayern Munich Target Ronald Araujo

With FFP regulations tightening the screw on Barcelona, there have been suggestions that the club will have to offload at least one of their big guns to remain compliant. According to some reports, Uruguayan center-back Araujo could be the player to make way this summer.

According to Barca Universal, the defender has not accepted Barcelona’s renewal proposal, leading to speculation about his future. Additionally, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are both closely monitoring his situation and are interested in signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Bavarians have tried to sign Araujo twice in the past, with Barcelona turning down both of their offers. The Pensioners have not tabled an offer yet, but with Thiago Silva gone, they could come in with a big proposal for one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are well aware of the interest Araujo is generating. However, they are not looking to sell him this summer, no matter the price. They consider Araujo a pillar of the team and believe that selling him will hurt their chances of creating a competitive side.

Barcelona are confident that Araujo will soon commit his future to the club and become an integral part of Hansi Flick’s machine.

Frenkie de Jong, Gavi & Pedri Also On Barca’s List Of Untransferable Players

Araujo is not the only player Barcelona intend to keep for the foreseeable future. According to Mundo Deportivo, midfield trio Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri are also on the list.

Like Araujo, De Jong has not made any progress on his renewal. He also suffered multiple injuries in the 2023-24 season, which restricted him to only 30 appearances across competitions. Barca, however, are confident that he can put his woes behind him and become an important part of the team’s future.

Pedri and Gavi also endured difficult campaigns due to injuries, but Barca’s faith in the former Golden Boy winners remains absolute. The Catalans are convinced they will return to their best under Flick next season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Will Soon Decide Price Tag For 32-Year-Old Amid Saudi Interest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Jude Bellingham
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Played For Both Borussia Dortmund & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play the biggest game on the club soccer calendar, the UEFA Champions League final, at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Both teams have bested…

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Portugal's Leader
Soccer
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates Saudi Pro League History But He Will Have To Surrender Spotlight To Conquer EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best forwards the world has ever seen. He won his first Ballon d’Or at Manchester United, claimed four UEFA Champions League trophies at Real…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“PSV Eindhoven were two classes better” – Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Takes Indirect Dig At New Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Future Of Barca Duo Hinges On Hansi Flick
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
“For me it is not a country where I see myself playing” – Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Says He Would Have Never Accepted An Offer From Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer
Chelsea Managerial News: Blues Asked About Top La Liga Manager Before Sacking Mauricio Pochettino
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Arrow to top