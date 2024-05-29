La Liga heavyweights Barcelona reportedly have no intention of selling Bayern Munich and Chelsea target Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana need to sell at least one big name to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, but they are not looking to part ways with the team’s core members.

Barcelona Not Looking To Sell Chelsea & Bayern Munich Target Ronald Araujo

With FFP regulations tightening the screw on Barcelona, there have been suggestions that the club will have to offload at least one of their big guns to remain compliant. According to some reports, Uruguayan center-back Araujo could be the player to make way this summer.

According to Barca Universal, the defender has not accepted Barcelona’s renewal proposal, leading to speculation about his future. Additionally, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are both closely monitoring his situation and are interested in signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Bavarians have tried to sign Araujo twice in the past, with Barcelona turning down both of their offers. The Pensioners have not tabled an offer yet, but with Thiago Silva gone, they could come in with a big proposal for one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are well aware of the interest Araujo is generating. However, they are not looking to sell him this summer, no matter the price. They consider Araujo a pillar of the team and believe that selling him will hurt their chances of creating a competitive side.

Barcelona are confident that Araujo will soon commit his future to the club and become an integral part of Hansi Flick’s machine.

Frenkie de Jong, Gavi & Pedri Also On Barca’s List Of Untransferable Players

Araujo is not the only player Barcelona intend to keep for the foreseeable future. According to Mundo Deportivo, midfield trio Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri are also on the list.

Like Araujo, De Jong has not made any progress on his renewal. He also suffered multiple injuries in the 2023-24 season, which restricted him to only 30 appearances across competitions. Barca, however, are confident that he can put his woes behind him and become an important part of the team’s future.

Pedri and Gavi also endured difficult campaigns due to injuries, but Barca’s faith in the former Golden Boy winners remains absolute. The Catalans are convinced they will return to their best under Flick next season.