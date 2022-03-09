Champions League battle: Real Madrid vs PSG head to head record

Real Madrid take on PSG in a vital Champions League Round of 16 encounter which the visitors lead 1-0.

PSG and Real Madrid is a battle for the ages. However, this is a match up that isn’t very historic in nature. In fact, the two sides never met before in the Champions League before this century. While Real Madrid were making history throughout the 20th century, PSG were in infancy and struggling to become a powerhouse in France.

The first ever game between these two sides was during the UEFA Cup quarterfinal back in 1993 which the Spanish giants won 3-1.

Real Madrid vs PSG head to head record

Barring any collapse of monumental proportions, PSG are set to become Ligue 1 champions once again. And they have also done fairly well in Europe. The same can be said of Real who are also looking good for yet another La Liga title.

The previous game between these two behemoths saw the French side win 1-0, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal at the death.

Real Madrid vs PSG head to head record – all previous Real Madrid v PSG results

Here’s a complete list of Real Madrid v PSG results from all competitions.

02-03-1993 Real Madrid v PSG 3-1 UEFA Cup

18-03-1993 PSG v Real Madrid 4-1 UEFA Cup

03-03-1994 Real Madrid v PSG 0-1 Cup Winners’ Cup

03-03-1994 PSG v Real Madrid 1-1 Cup Winners’ Cup

21-10-2015 PSG v Real Madrid 0-0 Champions League

03-11-2015 Real Madrid v PSG 1-0 Champions League

27-07-2016 Real Madrid v PSG 1-3 International Champions Cup

14-02-2018 Real Madrid v PSG 3-1 Champions League

06-03-2018 PSG v Real Madrid 1-2 Champions League

18-09-2019 PSG v Real Madrid 3-0 Champions League

26-11-2019 Real Madrid v PSG 2-2 Champions League

15-02-2022 PSG v Real Madrid 1-0 Champions League

Fancy a Real Madrid v PSG free bet?

Choose from our list of the best betting offers for Real Madrid v PSG free bets and claim by clicking the links.