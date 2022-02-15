PSG will be looking at Lionel Messi and Neymar for inspiration as they take on Real Madrid tonight.

PSG, Neymar and Messi know that they cannot afford any slipups when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash tonight. This is a game that will see some of the best players in the continent fight out for a place in the next round of the competition.

And ahead of the game, Mauricio Pochettino knows that he is not the only one who has something to prove to his detractors.

While Kylian Mbappe heads into this game in good form since the start of the season, the same cannot be said about Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The two men will have a great role to play if PSG want to venture further in the promised land and while speaking to media, Marquinhos said that both Messi and Neymar are ready for the game.

It has to be said that Messi was recruited for this kind of a game and the player himself knows that a lot is at stake for him.

The same can be said about Neymar who is getting back to full fitness and is definitely ready for this one.

“Neymar is ready. He did the training. We will see the choices of the coach to make him play or to leave him on the bench. I don’t know what the choice will be. But he is ready, he wants. It’s a great game against a great team. This is the time when you have to make the effort and he is ready to do it,” said Marquinhos.

