Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Red Devils Are Scouting La Liga Talent

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United is keeping tabs on Sevilla wideman Juanlu Sanchez. Reigning European champions Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the versatile forward.

Manchester United Is Scouting Juanlu Sanchez But A Deal Is Not In The Works

According to the Spanish press, Manchester United and Real Madrid are both scouting Sevilla youngster Sanchez. The reports suggest United has even made contact with the player’s camp.

Romano, however, does not think there is much to report on the Sanchez saga, as Man Utd and Madrid are only doing preliminary scouting. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

One name coming up as well as Eze is Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, mentioned as a target for the Red Devils and also for Real Madrid in the Spanish press. For now, however, there is nothing concrete about it.

We’ve had many links every day but the reality for the moment is that there are no talks, no negotiations – it’s just normal scouting and nothing else.”

Who Is Juanlu Sanchez?

Born in Montequinto on August 15, 2003, Sanchez played for CD Los Caminantes and CD San Alberto Magno before joining Sevilla’s youth team. In Sevilla’s world-class youth academy, Sanchez flourished into a versatile player, capable of playing in every position down the right flank as well as down the center of the pitch.

In July 2022, Sanchez earned his professional contract at Sevilla. However, due to competition for places, he did not get the assurance of playing regularly for the senior team. As a result, he spent the 2022-23 season on loan at CD Mirandes. After a fine season away on loan, Sanchez returned to his boyhood club and has since been an important member of the team.

So far, he has played 43 games for the Andalusian club in all competitions, scoring twice and providing three assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Sanchez has also made his mark for Spain. He was an important member of the Spanish team that won Gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sanchez has yet to make his debut for La Roja’s senior team.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
