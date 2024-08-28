Soccer

"Last year we needed time too" – Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Is Still Adapting To Life With Kylian Mbappe

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that the team is still acclimating to life with the newest ‘Galactico,’ Kylian Mbappe. Ancelotti also addressed Mbappe’s goalless start to life in La Liga, stating he was not worried about it.

Long-time transfer target Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent earlier this summer. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has signed a five-year deal with the All-Whites and is proudly wearing Karim Benzema‘s No. 9 jersey.

Mbappe made his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta on August 14. The 25-year-old was not at his explosive best but he still managed to find the back of the net, propelling Los Blancos to a 2-0 win. Mbappe, however, has not had the same impact in La Liga, failing to score in his first two games.

Real Madrid is currently fifth in La Liga rankings, having amassed four points from two games. Barcelona sits at the summit with nine points in three matches.

Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Is Still Learning To Play With Kylian Mbappe

Ahead of Los Merengues’ trip to Las Palmas on Matchday 3, Ancelotti admitted his team was in its formation phase so early in the season — something that happened each year. The Italian told reporters on Wednesday (August 28):

Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that’s quite normal. 

Last year we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version.”

Ancelotti added:

We’ve got a lot of resources. We’ve had three games and scored six goals, with the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won’t happen, it’s never happened here.”

Lastly, he addressed the concern regarding Mbappe’s form, assuring there was nothing to worry about.

The last goal Mbappé scored was August 14 [in the Super Cup] and today is August 28.

That’s two weeks. It isn’t the time to worry. He isn’t worried, and neither are we. Vinícius [Junior] hasn’t scored in three games, and he doesn’t look worried.

Real Madrid will face Las Palmas on Thursday night, August 29, before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for their final game before the international break, against Real Betis, on September 1.

