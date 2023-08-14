NFL

Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for ‘full football activity’ nearly nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL

Zach Wolpin
In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected TE Zach Ertz in the second round. He played nine seasons with Philly before they traded him to Arizona in 2021. The 2022 season was his first full season with the Cardinals before it was cut short due to injury. 

Ertz played in 10 games for the Cardinals last season before tearing his ACL and MCL in November. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Pro Bowl TE was cleared for “full football activity” after being on the PUP. He also reported that Ertz is on track to be ready for their Week 1 matchup vs the Washington Commanders.

The addition of Zach Ertz will boost a Cardinals offense that has looked questionable at times during the preseason


In Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, veteran TE Zach Ertz tore his ACL and MCL. Nearly nine months after that injury, the 32-year-old is ready to go for the 2023 season. There had been no real updates on his injury until the news by Mike Garafolo this morning. Trey McBride has been getting the reps with the first team while Ertz was out.

The addition of Ertz is huge for an offense that could struggle to start the season. Kyler Murray is out to begin the season after tearing his ACL last year. That leaves Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune fighting for the starting job during training camp. Ertz might not be the game-changing TE he used to be, but he’ll be a reliable target for whoever is the Cardinals’ starting QB in 2023.


Before his injuries in 2022, Ertz was having a solid season with Arizona. He had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. The veteran TE signed a three-year, $31.6 million contract with $17.5 guaranteed. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon will be happy to add Ertz back into the mix on offense. Depending on who plays QB for the Cardinals this season, it could be a shaky season for Arizona.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
