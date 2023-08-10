NFL

Rookie Clayton Tune has the chance to be the Cardinals’ starting QB over veteran Colt McCoy

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Clayton Tune Cardinals pic
Clayton Tune Cardinals pic

In 2022, Kyler Murray played 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals. Sadly, he tore his ACL late in the season and had to have surgery to repair his knee. With the injury happening in the second half of the season, Murray will not be ready to go for Week 1 of 2023. 

That leaves an open QB competition with the Cardinals for the time being. NFL veteran Colt McCoy is currently playing for his fifth team and has proved to be a solid backup. Going up against McCoy is rookie QB Clayton Tune out of Houston. He was a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2023.

Will Clayton Tune or Colt McCoy begin the season as a starter for the Arizona Cardinals?


Colt McCoy is a seasoned NFL QB at the age of 36. He’s played in 56 games over his 12-year career and has made 36 starts. While McCoy could be a serviceable QB for the Cardinals, they may have a bigger picture in mind. The Cardinals traded away their 2023 first-round pick to the Texans and got a 2024 first-round pick in return.

Arizona and Houston are both (+20000) on NFL betting sites to win the Super Bowl next season. After a 3-13-1 season in 2022, the Texans had the second overall pick. They took QB C.J. Stroud who will likely be the team’s starter by the time Week 1 rolls around. Stroud is a talented QB, but chances are that the Texans don’t have another strong season. Wherever they finish in the draft order, the Cardinals will have that pick.


Additionally, if the Cardinals want to ensure having at least one top draft pick, they could start Clayton Tune this season. The Cardinals currently have the 22nd hardest strength of schedule next season out of 32 teams. Tune is a 24-year-old rookie QB who had a lot of success in college. He’ll get his first chance to play in the pre-season and that could determine if he’s a starter or not in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Clayton Tune Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Rookie Clayton Tune has the chance to be the Cardinals’ starting QB over veteran Colt McCoy

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6min
Anthony Richardson Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ rookie Anthony Richardson will start at QB in their pre-season opener on Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  43min

Since Andrew Luck retired in August of 2019, the Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find stability at QB. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they had the fourth overall pick and…

Khalil Herbert Bears pic
NFL
Chicago’s Khalil Herbert is confident he can be the RB1 for the Bears this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears took RB Khalil Herbert out of Virginia Tech in the 6th round. He played in all 17 games in his rookie year…

C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL
Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will start for the Texans in their first pre-season game tonight against the Patriots
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Mike McGlinchey 49ers pic
NFL
Denver’s Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain at practice and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Marlon Makc Cardinals pic
NFL
Arizona’s RB Marlon Mack is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles at practice
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
rsz tyreek hill touchdown peace sign miami dolphins
NFL
Tyreek Hill Wants To Break The NFL Record, Eclipse 2,000 Yards Receiving
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Arrow to top