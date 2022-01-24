Cameroon vs Comoros live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 knockout phases begin this weekend, with a match between Cameroon and Comoros on Tuesday.

Cameroon vs Comoros Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Cameroon vs Comoros in the African Cup of Nations, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch Cameroon vs Comoros live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Cameroon vs Comoros live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Cameroon vs Comoros Preview

Cameroon is Group A favorite and has yet to perform more this year. Their most recent encounter was against Cabo Verde, which concluded in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Comoros was one of the teams that qualified for the group of 16 from among the available teams. In group C, they were in third place. Comoros won their last match after scoring an 85th-minute decider, concluding the match with a 2-3 result.

When does Cameroon vs Comoros kick-off?

Cameroon vs Comoros will kick off at 00:00 on 25th January 2022 at Stade Olembe

Join bet365 and watch Cameroon vs Comoros.

Cameroon vs Comoros Team News

Cameroon Team News

Cameroon will head into the game without any injuries and suspensions.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Gouet, Anguissa, Ngamaleu; Ekambi, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Comoros Team News

Comoros will be without the services of Ibroihim Djoudja, and Salim Ben Boina.

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Boina; Abdallah, M’dahoma, Zahary, Bakari; Youssouf, Mohamed; Djoudja, Mogni, M’Changama; Ben

Join Bet365 and follow Cameroon vs Comoros.