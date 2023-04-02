It would be hard to argue that there has been a bigger story in college basketball during this year’s March Madness than Caitlyn Clark.

The junior guard from Iowa has been the best player in the women’s game for essentially the entire season, and she is proving that with each passing performance in the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlyn Clark Could Break Sheryl Swoops’ Tournament Record

Caitlin Clark needs just 17 points to break Sheryl Swoopes' record of 177 set in 1993 for the most points in a single NCAA Tournament all-time. Clark's only scored fewer than 17 points once this season (15 pts vs Rutgers). pic.twitter.com/f1Bu49HUg7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2023

Her legend started long before, but Clark burst onto the national scene with her performance in the Elite 8. Against Louisville, she had a historic night, scoring 41 points to go along with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history, on either the men’s or women’s side, that a player achieved a 40-point triple double.

She followed it up with what was an even bigger accomplishment for her team. In the Final Four, she scored 41 points yet again, but did so against a team that few gave Iowa a chance against.

The South Carolina Gamecocks were the most dominant team in the nation after starting the season with a perfect 36-0 record. The Hawkeyes were distant 11.5 point underdogs for the game, meaning that the sports books didn’t believe in them at all.

The only player in NCAA Tournament history with back-to-back 40-point games. via @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/udnrxA0USl — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 1, 2023

But Clark believed, as she put on a masterful performance to pick up the unlikely victory and send her team to the National Championship Game.

Clark Looking For Third Straight Historic Performance

While Clark is breaking records left and right on both the men’s and women’s side, she’ll have a chance to catch one of the game’s greatest all-time players in a very impressive statistical category.

Heading into Sunday’s game against LSU, Clark is sitting at 161 points scored during this NCAA Tournament. Should she score at least 17 in the final game, she will break Sheryl Swoops record of 177, set back in 1993.

IOWA TAKES DOWN SOUTH CAROLINA CLARK DROPS 41 POINTS pic.twitter.com/rTcr6gRR9r — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 1, 2023

Swoops’ performance that year was complete dominance. She averaged 35.4 points per over the 5 tournament games, and scored 47 points in the championship game, breaking Bill Walton’s record in that category. Swoops would lead the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to a national championship.

But the men’s scoring record might not be safe, either. Glenn Rice holds the record for most points scored in an NCAA Tournament, but Clark has a real shot at eclipsing his number, too. Rice scored 184 points during the 1989 Tournament for Michigan, meaning that Clark only needs 24 points to break that mark.

Clark has scored less than 20 points just three times since December 7th. The National Championship game tips off at 3:30ET today.

