Through their first seven games of the 2023 season, the Browns have already used three different QBs. Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walkers have all started at least one game. A shoulder injury caused Watson to miss two games before he tried to return in Week 7.

Watson had to leave their game vs. the Colts early due to the injury bothering him. He admitted to the media that he may have come back a few weeks too soon. Regardless, the 28-year-old is healthy now and is ready to go in Week 9 at home vs. the Cardinals. This will be Watson’s second start since Week 3.

Deshaun Watson back at QB will be a huge addition for the Browns in Week 9

The #Browns have made it official, with QB Deshaun Watson having no game status. He’ll start on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2023



This season, the Browns are 4-3 through their first seven games. In the three games Watson hasn’t played in, the team is 1-2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started one and P.J. Walker started the other two. Watson tried making his return in Week 7 but reinjured his shoulder and had to come out after just seven plays. Walker made a relief appearance for Watson vs. Indianapolis and the team won 39-38.

Cleveland’s WRs have struggled to find the endzone and have a lot of production this season. The Browns are averaging (180.0) passing yards per game in 2023, the third worst in the NFL. Only the Giants and Jets have fewer passing yards per game this season. Deshaun Watson has the chance to get their offense back on track this weekend with a win over the Cardinals who are 1-7.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is off the injury report and will start on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/nMdqsCpQik — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2023



In Watson’s last full game started for the Browns, he threw their only passing touchdown to a WR so far this season. Amari Cooper was the recipient of that pass and had seven catches for 116 yards along with the touchdown. Additionally, Watson was 27-33 for 289 yards and two passing touchdowns. He was sacked three times and led the team to a 27-3 win vs. the Titans. The Browns have gone 2-2 since Watson’s last full start. We’ll see how he looks this weekend vs. the Cardinals.