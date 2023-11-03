The Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Browns vs Cardinals Picks

Cleveland Browns -8.0 (-110)

Amari Cooper anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

Browns vs Cardinals Pick 1: Cleveland Browns -8.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed an up-and-down campaign so far, but they’ll feel good about sitting with a 4-3 record after beating teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

Their opponents have won just won game all season, surprisingly against the highly-rated Dallas Cowboys – which has been ruled simply an anomaly. The Cardinals are 1-7 and in line for another fantastic draft pick.

Arizona have been beaten by at least ten points in four of their last five outings, also losing by seven to the Baltimore Ravens. This one is simply a mismatch and we’re siding with the host’s spread at -8.0 on Sunday.

Browns vs Cardinals Pick 2: Amari Cooper anytime touchdown scorer (+175 with BetOnline)

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback this season, Browns wideout Amari Cooper expressed how proud he is of the group that they’ve been able to grind out some important wins as they aim to reach the postseason.

Cooper isn’t having his usual dominant campaign, with just one receiving touchdown in seven appearances so far. However, he’s always a dangerous threat in the end zone and +175 is an intriguing price to score a touchdown anytime.

DeShaun Watson has been practicing as normal this week, for the first time since Week 3 – but his status for Sunday remains up in the air, and PJ Walker will play his fourth-straight game at QB if Watson is deemed unfit.

Walker and Cooper seem to have a good connection. Against the Seahawks, he recorded 89 yards on receptions. Against San Francisco, he had 108 yards on 4 receptions. The touchdown is only around the corner.

Browns vs Cardinals Odds and Line

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns: -360 | Arizona Cardinals: +280

Cleveland Browns: -360 | Arizona Cardinals: +280 Point Spread: Browns (-8.0) -110 | Cardinals (+8.0) -110

Browns (-8.0) -110 | Cardinals (+8.0) -110 Total Points: Over 37.5 –110 | Under 37.5 -110