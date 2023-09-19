NFL

Browns Depth Chart: Who will replace Nick Chubb at RB after a season-ending knee injury on MNF?

Zach Wolpin
On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns were on the road in Week 2 to face the Steelers. They dominated their first game of the season vs. the Bengals with a 24-3 win. Against the Steelers, Cleveland started the game with a pick-six and had to dig themselves out of a hole. 

To make matters worse, the Browns lost their best offensive player to a season-ending injury. Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb was hit low last night and suffered a season-ending knee injury. The 24-year-old was coming off a career-high 1,525 rushing yards in 2022. With Chubb out for the rest of 2023, who will be the new RB1 for Cleveland?

Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury on MNF that is going to end his season prematurely


In the first half of the Steelers’ matchup, Chubb went down with a knee injury after taking a low hit. His knee bent in a way that it shouldn’t have and it was clear that it was a gruesome injury. It was not replayed over the ESPN broadcast because it was that bad. Even Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles last Monday was shown on replay.

This will be the first season in Chubb’s career where he does not play at least 10 games. Last season, he played all 17 games for the Browns and had one of his best statistical seasons. With the small sample size we saw in Week 1, it looked like the former second-round pick was ready for another big year. He had 18 carries for 106 yards in Week 1 and had 10 carries for 64 yards before the injury.


With Chubb done for the season, the Brown will turn to backup RB Jerome Ford. He finished the game for Chubb last night and had 16 carries for 108 yards. After Ford, Cleveland also had Pierre Strong Jr. at RB. Only two weeks into the season, the Browns might be taking a look to see what free-agent RBs are available. Additionally, they could make some calls and see if any team is willing to make a trade. Rams’ RB Cam Akers is reportedly on the market. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of decisions the Browns decide to make.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
