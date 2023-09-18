NFL

Rams RB Depth Chart: Why Did Sean McVay Make Cam Akers Inactive vs. 49ers?

Zach Wolpin
In Week 1, Cam Akers started the game at RB for the Los Angeles Rams. He had 22 carries for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. However, the 24-year-old was inactive in Week 2. According to reports, this was not because of an injury. Akers if fully healthy. 

Head coach Sean McVay told the media that Cam Akers might not be with the team moving forward. The Rams plan on using Kyren Williams as their starting RB. McVay said he felt like that was the best decision for the team moving forward. Additionally, Jay Glazer from Fox Sports reported that Akers is on the trade block for the Rams after just two games.

Cam Akers might have already played his final game with the Los Angeles Rams


Kyren Williams had 15 carries in Week 1 and Cam Akers had 22. Williams had two rushing touchdowns and Akers had one. After one game, the Rams have already decided they want Williams as the starter. Their relationship with Akers is difficult and it dates back to his trade request last season.

The former second-round pick requested a trade last season but was the Rams’ starting RB by the end of this season. Akers was reportedly not satisfied with his role on offense in 2022. He was away from the team for the first few weeks of the season while the team waited for trade partners. Sadly, Akers might find himself in the same exact spot this season, but a return to the Rams might not be available.


With Akers no longer an option at RB, Kyren Williams is going to get a bulk of the carries for Los Angeles. As a rookie in 2022, Williams played in 10 games and made zero starts. The 23-year-old had a strong Week 2 performance for the Rams. He had 14 carries for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown along with six receptions for 68 yards and a receiving touchdown. Behind Williams on the depth chart, the Rams have Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman at RB.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top