In Week 1, Cam Akers started the game at RB for the Los Angeles Rams. He had 22 carries for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. However, the 24-year-old was inactive in Week 2. According to reports, this was not because of an injury. Akers if fully healthy.

Head coach Sean McVay told the media that Cam Akers might not be with the team moving forward. The Rams plan on using Kyren Williams as their starting RB. McVay said he felt like that was the best decision for the team moving forward. Additionally, Jay Glazer from Fox Sports reported that Akers is on the trade block for the Rams after just two games.

Cam Akers might have already played his final game with the Los Angeles Rams

Sources: The #Rams have had trade talks centered around RB Cam Akers. The starter in Week 1 was inactive for Week 2 after a difficult week of practice. Kyren Williams is now the starter, and Akers’ spot is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/Mf582EMmeg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023



Kyren Williams had 15 carries in Week 1 and Cam Akers had 22. Williams had two rushing touchdowns and Akers had one. After one game, the Rams have already decided they want Williams as the starter. Their relationship with Akers is difficult and it dates back to his trade request last season.

The former second-round pick requested a trade last season but was the Rams’ starting RB by the end of this season. Akers was reportedly not satisfied with his role on offense in 2022. He was away from the team for the first few weeks of the season while the team waited for trade partners. Sadly, Akers might find himself in the same exact spot this season, but a return to the Rams might not be available.

I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 17, 2023



With Akers no longer an option at RB, Kyren Williams is going to get a bulk of the carries for Los Angeles. As a rookie in 2022, Williams played in 10 games and made zero starts. The 23-year-old had a strong Week 2 performance for the Rams. He had 14 carries for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown along with six receptions for 68 yards and a receiving touchdown. Behind Williams on the depth chart, the Rams have Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman at RB.