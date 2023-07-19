NFL

Nick Chubb Is The Best Running Back In The NFL, According To Madden 24

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Madden video game franchise is releasing its player ratings this week, and have been doing so by going position by position. On Wednesday, we got a look into how the running backs will stack up in Madden 24, which is set to be released next month.

Nick Chubb Tops The List Of Running Backs In Madden 24

The running back position in the NFL has been in the news plenty lately. Teams have been less willing to throw big money at ball carriers over the past few years as the league has become geared more toward the passing game. One prime example is Dalvin Cook, who has been one of the most productive rushers in the league in recent memory, yet he finds himself without a team on the eve of training camp.

Cook comes in with a rating of 91 in this year’s version of Madden, which is actually lower than some of his fellow position mates who are also experiencing contract disputes.

Here are the top-5 rated running backs in this year’s game:

Nick Chubb (97)

Chubb entered last season as the top rating running back in the Madden game, and he holds on to his spot for another year. He rushed for over 1500 yards last season, proving to be a workhorse for the Browns by playing in all 17 games and carrying the ball over 300 times. His break tackle rating is the tops in the game at 99, and so is his trucking rating.

Christian McCaffrey (96)

He was the third-highest rated running back in the early Madden rankings last year, and McCaffrey backed it up with a big season in his new digs. The San Francisco 49ers playbook utilized McCaffrey in multiple ways, and he solidified himself as one of the most versitle players in the game. He will have a rating of 96 in Madden 24.

Josh Jacobs (95)

Jacobs is one of the running backs that is dealing with contract issues, as he will be playing on the franchise tag this coming year. He is yet another example of a dominant running back who is waiting for a big pay day, as Jacobs was the league leader in yards and touches last season.

Derrick Henry (94)

He has long been one of the most dominant rushers in both the video game and in real life, and this could be the final year for Derrick Henry in the top-5. But he apparently still has some juice left in the tank, and comes in with a rating of 84.

Saquon Barkley (93)

Another player who will be under the franchise tag this coming year is Saquon Barkley, who had a healthy, bounce back year in 2022. He was rated a 92 heading into last year, and has bumped his rating by a point for this year’s game.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
