Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges has the lowest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24

During the 2023 season, the Brooklyn Nets lost the two faces of the franchise. Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the team and Kevin Durant followed not too long after. Durant is still considered one of the best players in the league and the Nets were able to pull off a haul for him. 

Brooklyn traded with the Suns, sending T.J. Warren and Kevin Durant to Phoenix. In return, the Nets got four future first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick swap. Not only did they get that massive package of picks, but Brooklyn also got two talented players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Last season, Bridges proved he was ready for the next step in his career and was easily the Nets’ best player. With that, the 27-year-old has the lowest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24.

Mikal Bridges is (+800) to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24


Before Mikal Bridges was traded to the Nets in 2022-23, he was working towards being a more consistent scorer on offense. With some of the pieces the Suns had over the past few seasons, Bridges has fallen to a third or fourth option on offense. Right before the trade happened, Devin Booker was dealing with some injuries along with a few others.

Suddenly, the Suns needed Bridges to be the #1 scoring option on offense. When he was traded to the Nets, Brooklyn needed him to take on the role he was playing and then some. The Nets wanted Bridges in return for Durant because they saw potential in him. He excelled in his final 27 games of the season with the Nets. Bridges averaged (26.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. That production has him with the lowest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year this coming season.

Bet Mikal Bridges to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24  (+800) @ BetOnline

In 27 games, Bridges shined as Broolyn’s #1 option on offense. His potential to dominate this season is through the roof in his first full season with the Nets. In his first five seasons, Bridges was used as an SF with the Suns. As a member of the Nets, they’ve utilized his length and defensive abilities at SG.

He’s already proved he can be an elite defender in the NBA. In 2021-22, Bridges was named All-Defensive first-team with the Suns. Bridges continues to grow on offense and is developing into an elite two-way player. If Bridges can have a strong start to the season, he could be named an all-star for the first time in his career.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
