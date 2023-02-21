Brooklyn Nets Interim Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Gets Contract Extension

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly extended the contract of interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. According to Senior EPSN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn’s contract will take him through the 2026-2027 season.

Jacque Vaughn had shed the interim label earlier this season with a team option on next year — and now gets extended for multiple years past the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YE3Txda9xF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

This season, Vaughn has continued to build on that success, leading the Nets to a 34-24 record as of February 21, 2023. The team currently sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference. However, the recent blow up of the roster could see them fall out of a top 6 seed.

Vaughn also expressed his gratitude for the extension. “I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue coaching this team,” Vaughn said. “We have a great group of players who are committed to winning, and I’m excited to continue working with them.”

After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this season, the Nets are set of well for the future and now have their head coach locked up. The Nets young core lead by Mikal Bridges and a plethora of first round picks could bode well for other stars wanting out. Brooklyn is still a huge market, so anything is possible, however.

Extending the contract of head coach Jacque Vaughn is a positive development for the team. Vaughn has shown that he has the ability to lead the team to success, and his strong relationship with the players bodes well for the team’s future.

The Brooklyn Nets are still not favored to win the Atlantic Division according to New York sports-books. With the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in there, the Nets could be third place bound.

The Nets do have a solid core of respectable role players. They do not, however, have that certified All-Star on the roster. A play-in tournament appearance is likely if they fall out of a top 6 seed.