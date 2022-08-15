Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Monday 15th August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With fixtures happening across the continent this evening, we’ve been busy researching tonight’s fixtures and picked out selections from England, Italy and Spain.

Both Teams To Score Tips

Clocking in at 5.94/1, using bet365’s £50 welcome offer would see a returns of around £360!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

How does £50 worth of free bets sound? Read below to see how you can redeem yours as a new customer with bet365.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a £10 bet or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a bet365 customer? Click here for our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Monday

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: NO @ 4/6 on bet365

We begin our both teams to score selections with a trip to Anfield, as Liverpool host Crystal Palace in their first home game of the new campaign.

While the Reds looked uncharacteristically lacklustre at the back in their opener against Fulham, we are sure Jurgen Klopp will be intent on rectifying that surprising draw last week with a convincing win here.

Crystal Palace have a less than favourable record against Liverpool, particularly as visitors where they have shipped nine goals and scored none in their last three trips to Anfield.

Juventus vs Sassuolo: YES @ 4/6 on bet365

Next on our bet slip we have Juventus’ Serie A opener against Sassuolo, with whom they have a recent history of goal fests.

The Old Lady will be eager to get off to a winning start after the rest of their title rivals all picked up three points over the weekend, while the Juventus faithful will also be hopeful of a better campaign having finished 16 points behind champions AC Milan.

Recent meetings between these two would suggests both teams to score would be a safe selection – this has been the case in eight of the last nine fixtures.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: YES @ 6/4 on bet365

Rounding off our picks, we are going out on a limb and tipping both to score between Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

The home side are a curious outfit – despite finishing just a point above the relegation zone, they had the eighth best defensive record in the league having conceded just 41 goals. They are notoriously hard to beat and showed this in the closing stages of last season, holding Barcelona, Real Betis and Bilbao to draws to keep themselves afloat.

They also have a record of scoring against tonight’s opponents, and last season managed to put four past them in two games, including three in a hugely entertaining 4-3 defeat. losing out in the dying minutes.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.94/1 on bet365