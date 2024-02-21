NBA

Boston’s Jayson Tatum is eager to add a championship to his resume to silence the critics

Zach Wolpin
This past offseason, the Celtics made impactful changes to their roster. Boston was able to part ways with several key players from their NBA Finals run in 2022. That allowed the Celtics to make upgrades to their starting five. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been huge additions in 2023-24.

The Celtics are a league-best 43-12 this season. When you mention Boston, Jayson Tatum’s name has to come up as well. He’s the star of their franchise and has a lot of critics around the NBA. Tatum is in his 7th season and has received hate for not winning a title yet. Boston’s All-NBA forward is eager to add a title to his resume this season to silence all his haters.

Will Jayson Tatum be able to lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2024?


While Tatum has plenty of individual success in the NBA, he’s missing that elusive NBA title. Boston has a chance in 2022 but lost that championship series to the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics fell short again in the 2023 playoffs and lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. That is why their superstar forward Jayson Tatum is taking a different approach to how he plays in 2023-24.

The 25-year-old noted he used to just play basketball to play basketball. Now, he’s thinking about who they are playing, what scheme they like to run, and what players are in and out of the lineup. That’s allowed Tatum to play more freely in 2023-24. He lets his teammates get involved early then takes over later in the game in a closer type of role. Boston is lucky to have the talent they have on their roster this season that allows Tatum to try and conserve energy early on.


For now, all Tatum can focus on is the regular season. There are still  27 games left in the 2023-24 season for the Celtics. They currently have a six-game lead over the Cavaliers who are 2nd in the East. Home-court advantage is massive in the playoffs, especially for the Celtics who have one of the best home crowds in the NBA. Tatum and the Celtics will look to stay hot over the last 27 games of the regular season and be ready for what they hope is a lengthy postseason run that ends with Boston winning the title.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
