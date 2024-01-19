NFL

Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis (knee) is not trending in the right direction for this Sunday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gabe Davis Bills pic
Gabe Davis Bills pic

Heading into the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs, one game sticks out among the rest. On SNF, the Chiefs will be on the road to face the Bills. This will be the third time these two teams have met in the last four postseasons. Kansas City won both of the previous matchups. Once in 2021 and again in 2022. 

Josh Allen and the Bills will be looking to rewrite history and get over the hump of losing to the Chiefs in the postseason. Buffalo has won their last six games in a row, including their win last weekend vs. the Steelers. Bills’ WR Gabe Davis missed that game due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old has not practiced this week and his status for Sunday is in serious jeopardy. Allen and the Bills need every offensive weapon possible if they want to hang with the Chiefs.

Can the Bills win at home this weekend vs. the Chiefs in the divisional round?


On Thursday, the Bills had four players limited and six players who did not participate in practice due to injuries. One of the six who did not practice was WR Gabe Davis. He’s in his fourth season with Buffalo after getting drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 Draft out of Central Florida. Davis was unavailable for Buffalo’s wildcard game last weekend due to a knee injury. It’s kept him out of practice all week and his status for Sunday’s game is in question.

The 24-year-old played and started in all 17 games during the regular season for the Bills. However, he’s in real danger of missing his second straight postseason game. Davis had 81 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Along with Davis, his fellow WR Stefon Diggs also did not practice on Thursday. Not what Bills fans want to hear. He was out due to a foot injury and a veteran rest day. Chances are that Diggs is available this Sunday. Just how healthy will he be?


Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs were the only offensive players who did not practice on Thursday. However, four defensive players were listed as DNPs yesterday. Christian Benford (knee), Terrell Bernard (ankle), Taylor Rapp (calf), and Baylon Spector (back) all sat out of practice due to injury. Additionally, Buffalo’s punter Sam Martin is dealing with a hamstring injury and could be out this Sudnay. No matter what injuries the team has, the Bills will give it their all on Sunday night vs. the Chiefs.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21825872 168397130 lowres 1
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Best Bets vs Bills – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024
Gabe Davis Bills pic
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis (knee) is not trending in the right direction for this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 19 2024

Heading into the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs, one game sticks out among the rest. On SNF, the Chiefs will be on the road to face the Bills. This…

USATSI 21549544 168397130 lowres
NFL
Top 5 Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets For Divisional Round Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024

Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round showdown in the New York between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on…

USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL
Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks For +425 Divisional Round Bet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Best Bets vs Packers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024
USATSI 22293128 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jordan Love Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz josh allen 1
NFL
Buffalo Bills Are 17-0 Since 2020 When Josh Allen Doesn’t Commit A Turnover
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top