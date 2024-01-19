Heading into the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs, one game sticks out among the rest. On SNF, the Chiefs will be on the road to face the Bills. This will be the third time these two teams have met in the last four postseasons. Kansas City won both of the previous matchups. Once in 2021 and again in 2022.

Josh Allen and the Bills will be looking to rewrite history and get over the hump of losing to the Chiefs in the postseason. Buffalo has won their last six games in a row, including their win last weekend vs. the Steelers. Bills’ WR Gabe Davis missed that game due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old has not practiced this week and his status for Sunday is in serious jeopardy. Allen and the Bills need every offensive weapon possible if they want to hang with the Chiefs.

Can the Bills win at home this weekend vs. the Chiefs in the divisional round?

From @GMFB: #Ravens TE Mark Andrews is closing in on a return to the field, #Bills WR Gabe Davis (PCL) hasn’t practiced this week, plus Bill Belichick will interview again with the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/o6w355so1e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2024



On Thursday, the Bills had four players limited and six players who did not participate in practice due to injuries. One of the six who did not practice was WR Gabe Davis. He’s in his fourth season with Buffalo after getting drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 Draft out of Central Florida. Davis was unavailable for Buffalo’s wildcard game last weekend due to a knee injury. It’s kept him out of practice all week and his status for Sunday’s game is in question.

The 24-year-old played and started in all 17 games during the regular season for the Bills. However, he’s in real danger of missing his second straight postseason game. Davis had 81 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Along with Davis, his fellow WR Stefon Diggs also did not practice on Thursday. Not what Bills fans want to hear. He was out due to a foot injury and a veteran rest day. Chances are that Diggs is available this Sunday. Just how healthy will he be?



Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs were the only offensive players who did not practice on Thursday. However, four defensive players were listed as DNPs yesterday. Christian Benford (knee), Terrell Bernard (ankle), Taylor Rapp (calf), and Baylon Spector (back) all sat out of practice due to injury. Additionally, Buffalo’s punter Sam Martin is dealing with a hamstring injury and could be out this Sudnay. No matter what injuries the team has, the Bills will give it their all on Sunday night vs. the Chiefs.