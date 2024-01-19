NFL

Top 5 Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets For Divisional Round Game

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI 21549544 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21549544 168397130 lowres

Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round showdown in the New York between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

How To Bet On NFL With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL bets
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

  • Josh Allen over 276.5 passing and rushing yards (-110)
  • Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150)
  • Travis Kelce under 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Chris Jones to record a sack (+140)

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 1: Josh Allen over 276.5 passing and rushing yards (-110)

Josh Allen looks a solid bet to exceed his passing and rushing yards prop set at 276.5 with NFL sportsbooks, having averaged a total of 284.1 yards per game throughout the regular season.

Allen is arguably playing the best football of his career right now. The 27-year-old managed to steer a seemingly doom-bound train back onto the right track following Buffalo’s Week 13 bye, leading the team to the AFC’s second seed.

If it wasn’t for a shaky start to the season, he’d be firmly amongst the MVP candidates. He’s built for this stage and we’re backing him to have a huge game on Sunday, putting his elite dual-threat nature to good use.

Bet on Josh Allen over 276.5 passing and rushing yards (-110) now

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 2: Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

Stefon Diggs is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, but even he’ll agree he hasn’t put his best foot forward this season. However, it hasn’t stopped him from averaging 69.6 yards in the air per game – a good bit higher than this prop.

In 13 career postseason games, Diggs has averaged 68.3 receiving yards per game and he looks an intriguing price at -110 to surpass his 62.5-yard prop this weekend.

Bet on Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110) now

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 3: Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150)

Patrick Mahomes is built for the playoffs. In 15 career games, he boasts a passer rating of 105.7 with 4,346 yards (289 per game) and 36 touchdowns (2.4 per game) with two Super Bowl rings and MVP awards to his name.

Even if the Chiefs end up on the losing side here, it probably won’t stop Mahomes from covering this prop. He throws touchdown passes for fun and with receivers like Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and dual-threat back Isiah Pacheco to aim at, it makes his job considerably easier.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150) now

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 4: Travis Kelce under 61.5 receiving yards (-110)

Travis Kelce’s game isn’t where he’d like it to be. He was snubbed from the All-Pro teams, which he’s made in seven of ten seasons since becoming a starter in Kansas City in 2014.

In his last five games, Kelce is averaging 48.4 receiving yards on just over five catches. He’s personally admitted his year hasn’t gone how he’d have hoped, which hasn’t been a glaring issue thanks to Rashee Rice’s impressive rookie season.

However, taking the under is our play here.

Bet on Travis Kelce under 61.5 receiving yards (-110) now

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 5: Chris Jones to record a sack (+140)

Chris Jones is enjoying a fantastic year in Missouri after getting paid in the offseason. He played all 17 regular season games, recording 20 solo tackles, ten assists and 10.5 sacks.

The star defensive tackle has formed a lethal partnership with defensive end George Karalftis, with the pair combining for 21 sacks on the season.

+140 looks good value for Jones to sack Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Bet on Chris Jones to record a sack (+140) now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks For +425 Divisional Round Bet

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Best Bets vs Packers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024

Christian McCaffrey established himself as the best running back in the league this year and ahead of San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers, we have selected our favorite player…

USATSI 22293128 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jordan Love Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 19 2024

On recent form, not many quarterbacks in the NFL can talk to Jordan Love and ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ divisional round clash with the San Francisco 49ers, we…

rsz josh allen 1
NFL
Buffalo Bills Are 17-0 Since 2020 When Josh Allen Doesn’t Commit A Turnover
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz gd wzboaayd95
NFL
Miami Dolphins: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz maxresdefault
NFL
NFL: The Buffalo Bills Are Looking For Help Shoveling Their Stadium…Again
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz brock purdy 49ers mindset getty 1907457487
NFL
NFL: Packers Are 0-4 Against The 49ers In The Playoffs Since 2002
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top