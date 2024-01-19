Top 5 Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets For Divisional Round Game

Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round showdown in the New York between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 1: Josh Allen over 276.5 passing and rushing yards (-110)

Josh Allen looks a solid bet to exceed his passing and rushing yards prop set at 276.5 with NFL sportsbooks, having averaged a total of 284.1 yards per game throughout the regular season.

Allen is arguably playing the best football of his career right now. The 27-year-old managed to steer a seemingly doom-bound train back onto the right track following Buffalo’s Week 13 bye, leading the team to the AFC’s second seed.

If it wasn’t for a shaky start to the season, he’d be firmly amongst the MVP candidates. He’s built for this stage and we’re backing him to have a huge game on Sunday, putting his elite dual-threat nature to good use.

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 2: Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

Stefon Diggs is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, but even he’ll agree he hasn’t put his best foot forward this season. However, it hasn’t stopped him from averaging 69.6 yards in the air per game – a good bit higher than this prop.

In 13 career postseason games, Diggs has averaged 68.3 receiving yards per game and he looks an intriguing price at -110 to surpass his 62.5-yard prop this weekend.

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 3: Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150)

Patrick Mahomes is built for the playoffs. In 15 career games, he boasts a passer rating of 105.7 with 4,346 yards (289 per game) and 36 touchdowns (2.4 per game) with two Super Bowl rings and MVP awards to his name.

Even if the Chiefs end up on the losing side here, it probably won’t stop Mahomes from covering this prop. He throws touchdown passes for fun and with receivers like Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and dual-threat back Isiah Pacheco to aim at, it makes his job considerably easier.

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 4: Travis Kelce under 61.5 receiving yards (-110)

Travis Kelce’s game isn’t where he’d like it to be. He was snubbed from the All-Pro teams, which he’s made in seven of ten seasons since becoming a starter in Kansas City in 2014.

In his last five games, Kelce is averaging 48.4 receiving yards on just over five catches. He’s personally admitted his year hasn’t gone how he’d have hoped, which hasn’t been a glaring issue thanks to Rashee Rice’s impressive rookie season.

However, taking the under is our play here.

Bills vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 5: Chris Jones to record a sack (+140)

Chris Jones is enjoying a fantastic year in Missouri after getting paid in the offseason. He played all 17 regular season games, recording 20 solo tackles, ten assists and 10.5 sacks.

The star defensive tackle has formed a lethal partnership with defensive end George Karalftis, with the pair combining for 21 sacks on the season.

+140 looks good value for Jones to sack Josh Allen in Buffalo.