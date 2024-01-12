Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis Officially Ruled Out For The Wild Card

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially ruled out for their Wild Card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.



#Bills WR Gabe Davis (knee) is officially out for Sunday’s playoff vs. Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2024

Davis suffered a sprained PCL in Week 18’s win against the Miami Dolphins. This will be a big loss for the Bills as Davis is one of Josh Allen’s favorite downfield target. However, his production has been inconsistent throughout the season. Some games Davis has over 100 yards while other games he has zero catches. Nevertheless, this is a big loss for the Buffalo Bills as they already have an inexperienced wide receiver core going into the playoffs other than Stefon Diggs.

Gabe Davis was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He’s played in all 17 games this season and will miss his first game of the year. He had 45 receptions for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception. Davis broke out after a historic performance in the 2022 AFC Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 8 receptions for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills are currently 9.5 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers according to New York sportsbooks.

Davis is set to be a free agent this offseason and should be coveted by other teams who need wide receiver depth. The amount of money he will ask for remains to be seen, but it will most likley not be as much as others in a relatively weak free agent wide receiver class. Him and Tee Higgins are set to be the top two wide receivers entering free agency.

Who Will See Increased Opportunities In The Wild Card Round For The Bills?

The next Bills wide receiver that should step up will be second year player Khalil Shakir. Shakir had one of his best games in Week 18 when Gabe Davis was out. Him and tight end Dalton Kincaid will be relied upon more heavily on Sunday. If the Bills advance, hopefully Davis can return for the Divisional round.