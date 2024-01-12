NFL

Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis Officially Ruled Out For The Wild Card

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
attachment gettyimages 1711751213 594x594 1
attachment gettyimages 1711751213 594x594 1

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially ruled out for their Wild Card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Davis suffered a sprained PCL in Week 18’s win against the Miami Dolphins. This will be a big loss for the Bills as Davis is one of Josh Allen’s favorite downfield target. However, his production has been inconsistent throughout the season. Some games Davis has over 100 yards while other games he has zero catches. Nevertheless, this is a big loss for the Buffalo Bills as they already have an inexperienced wide receiver core going into the playoffs other than Stefon Diggs.

https://www.news-journalonline.com/gcdn/presto/2022/09/09/NDNJ/a30a92c1-a683-42f1-ad3d-dde55f761793-USATSI_19006072.jpg?crop=4672,2628,x0,y237&width=3200&height=1800&format=pjpg&auto=webp

Gabe Davis was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He’s played in all 17 games this season and will miss his first game of the year. He had 45 receptions for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception. Davis broke out after a historic performance in the 2022 AFC Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 8 receptions for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills are currently 9.5 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers according to New York sportsbooks.

Davis is set to be a free agent this offseason and should be coveted by other teams who need wide receiver depth. The amount of money he will ask for remains to be seen, but it will most likley not be as much as others in a relatively weak free agent wide receiver class. Him and Tee Higgins are set to be the top two wide receivers entering free agency.

Who Will See Increased Opportunities In The Wild Card Round For The Bills?

The next Bills wide receiver that should step up will be second year player Khalil Shakir. Shakir had one of his best games in Week 18 when Gabe Davis was out. Him and tight end Dalton Kincaid will be relied upon more heavily on Sunday. If the Bills advance, hopefully Davis can return for the Divisional round.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
attachment gettyimages 1711751213 594x594 1
NFL

LATEST Bills Injury Report: Gabe Davis Officially Ruled Out For The Wild Card

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 12 2024
Shortest Football Game
NFL
What Was The Shortest Football Game Ever Played? The Fastest Ending NFL Games Throughout History
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 12 2024

The NFL is known for its lengthy games that keep fans glued to their couches for hours on end. On some rare occasions though, games have ended in no time…

USATSI 21829331 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Comeback Player Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 12 2024

The race for NFL Comeback Player of the Year has been heavily debated over the last few weeks, with many mulling over whether Damar Hamlin fits the bill to win….

Jerod Mayo Patriots pic
NFL
Jerod Mayo has been hired as the next head coach of the New England Patriots
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 12 2024
USATSI 22242774 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Coach Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 12 2024
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Offensive Player Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 12 2024
rsz 240104133038 04 bill belichick career
NFL
NFL Rumors: Report Says Cowboys Could Be Interested In Bill Belichick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024
Arrow to top