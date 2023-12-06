The Church of Scientology was introduced in 1954 and has since grown to become one of the biggest moneymaking religions. From Tom Cruise to Michael Holstein and Robert W. Duggan, the list of Scientology donors features some of the world’s richest and most recognizable figures. Below, we’ll break down a list of some of the biggest Scientology donors.

What is Scientology?

A religion developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology addresses the spirit, not the body or mind. The religion describes itself as the study and handling of the spirit in relationship to others and all life.

In Scientology, members believe there is innate and suppressed power that can be regained through clearing the soul of unwanted behavioral patterns. Scientologists believe that humans have reactive minds that are hindered by life’s traumas and clouding them from reality.

Top Five Biggest Scientology Donors

The Church of Scientology reportedly earns over $500 million annually from its many corporations, real estate holdings, and private donations. Some patrons have donated over $100 million as part of the organization. The church gained tax-exempt status in 1993 and has not been required to file annual returns with the IRS ever since, which has made it difficult to identify some of its biggest donors. Biggest

Below, we’ll break down some of the biggest Scientology donors, including one entrepreneur who claims to have donated over $300 million to the organization.

Robert W. Duggan — $360 Million

Forbes revealed that billionaire Robert W. Duggan is among the biggest Scientology donors. He told Forbes in 2016 that he had donated over $360 million to the organization, a number which he confirmed to the Tampa Bay Tribune in 2019.

Duggan’s donation might seem like an overwhelming amount, but with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes, the serial entrepreneur still has plenty left to give.

Tom & Victoria Cummins & Family — $100 Million

Since 1985, Tom Cummins has been a member of the Church of Scientology. His wife, Victoria Cummins joined him later in 2006.

Together, they are huge benefactors of the church donating an estimated $32.5 million in 2019 alone. Overall, their lifetime donations have been estimated to exceed $100 million.

However, their work for the church doesn’t end there. The Cummins has also donated millions to the “Ideal Org” project, which is a foundation that replaces older churches.

Trish Duggan — $80 Million

Duggan’s ex-wife, Trish Duggan, remains one of the biggest Scientology donors. Despite splitting with Bob Duggan in 2015, she has given an estimated $80 million to the Church of Scientology, including millions more for various expansion projects. A revered artist and patron of the arts, Trish has dedicated her life to inspiring others and making a difference in the world.

Tom Cruise — $50 Million

Tom Cruise has been one of the most recognizable Scientology members and even received a medal from the church in 2004. By 2012, Business Insider revealed that Tom Cruise had donated over $25 million to the Church of Scientology.

The New York Post believes that Cruise has donated a huge percentage of his estimated $600 million fortune to the organization.

Cruise eventually distanced himself from the church in 2021 and no longer associates himself with the controversial religion. While his lifetime donations are undisclosed, they are thought to have reached over $50 million.

Of course, Cruise is not the only high-profile member to leave Scientology behind. Other defectors include Demi Moore, Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone, Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Leah Remini — $5 Million

Despite leaving the Church of Scientology, actress Leah Remini revealed that she donated $5 million to the organization. The former “Kings and Queens” star paid for “thousands” of hours of training sessions, which ran as high as $500 per hour, before leaving the Church in 2013.

Since leaving, she’s made headlines recently claiming the Church of Scientology has been harassing her. The actress said she’s spent around $2 million on services and training courses and donated $3 million to Scientology.