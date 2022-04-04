Benfica Team News and Predicted Lineup against Liverpool

Benfica head into the first leg of the Champions League last eight game against Liverpool as underdogs but wouldn’t be worried about labels.

Benfica have made qualification to the Champions League next season a tad bit complicated after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Braga. The Lisbon giants are in third place in the league standings and Nelson Verissimo knows that results need to pick up.

It wouldn’t be easy for them when they take on Liverpool who head into tonight’s encounter as favorites. The Aguilas have been fantastic at home in Europe so that could play a role tonight.

Darwin Nunez is a man in form at the moment and the young Uruguayan striker is going to be a key player for his team. With scalps of Barcelona and Ajax, the Lisbon giants would be eager for another one and who can bet against a team that plays without any fear?

Benfica Team News

The home side welcomed back Haris Seferovic in the shock defeat to Braga on Friday. The Swiss international’s experience would matter a lot. Rodrigo Pino is still out injured. Lucas Verissimo is probably out for the entire season due to a ruptured crcuciate ligament.

Moroccan international Adel Taarabt was missing against Braga due to an adductor issue and could be ready to play against the Reds.

Discipline would be key. Nicolas Otamendi is among seven players who could end up missing the second leg if they get booked.

Jan Vertonghen should be looking forward to welcoming the Merseysiders, whom he played against a lot during his time at Tottenham.

Benfica Predicted Lineup against Liverpool

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk