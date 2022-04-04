Liverpool Team News and Predicted Lineup against Benfica

Liverpool are set to take on Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal in Lisbon.

Following a 2-0 win over Watford, Liverpool head into the Champions League encounter against the Portuguese giants in supreme confidence. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been playing some really good football.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

However, the task is not going to be easy against a Benfica side that has already knocked out Barcelona and Ajax in the competition. The Aguilas are strong at home so this will be a testing night for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has no injury worries for this encounter. Trent Alexander-Arnold was an unused sub against Watford but is fully fit. Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz also started from the bench.

Naby Keita has returned from a knee injury. Meanwhile Joel Matip and Curtis Jones picked up knocks on Saturday but should be fit enough to start from the bench.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup against Benfica

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz.