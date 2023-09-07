NFL

Bears’ Justin Fields announced his newest partnership with Reebok

Zach Wolpin
Not too long ago, Reebok was one of the biggest names in the sneaker industry. Just over 10 years ago the company was thriving, but other brands like Under Armour and Puma have since passed them. That doesn’t mean that the team at Reebok has given up on making a return back into the sports industry. 

It was announced today that Reebok is signing Bears QB Justin Fields to a new long-term partnership, In the early 2000s, Reebok was one of the most prevalent sneakers in the NBA. By signing Fields, Reebok is showing they are serious about getting back into professional sports. While being iconic in the past, Reebok has been rather irrelevant in the past.

Reebok made a slashy signing in the NFL, announcing a partnership with Bears QB Justin Fields


According to Reebok, they are trying to expand their athlete roster. Additionally, they want to have more of a presence in sports culture and performance footwear. Last season, Justin Fields was the full-time starter for Chicago and he had an impressive season. Fields is still growing as a passer, but his dual-threat ability makes him great.

Fan Nation Kicks spoke with Fields about his recent partnership with Reebok. The 24-year-old was honored to be the next athlete to sign with Reebok. Fields said he looked up to NBA players like Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the brand’s biggest pro athletes. He knows that he is blessed to be in this position and wants to follow in their footsteps.


Coming out of the NFL Draft in 2021, Justin Fields was one of the few players who didn’t sign with Nike or Adidas. That’s what made signing with Reebok a lot easier. Fields said that both parties had a mutual interest in the beginning. After watching their presentation, he was ready to sign. Don’t expect Fields to be the last athlete that Reebok signs in the NFL.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
