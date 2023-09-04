NFL

Chicago Bears Safety Says He “Hates Green Bay”, Ready For Sunday’s Matchup

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Chicago Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers to open the 2023 NFL season, and their players are more than prepared for the battle with their divisional foes.

Bears Are Ready For Sunday, “People Hate Green Bay”

Chicago spent the better part of the last two decades being dominated by Aaron Rodgers. The former Packers quarterback is 24-5 against the Bears in his career, easily the best mark he has against any team. He has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards in those 29 games, and has tossed 64 touchdowns against their defense.

But the bad man is gone. Rodgers departed Green Bay and is now a member of the New York Jets, and is looking to put a cap on his legacy by leading a different team to victory. It leaves the Packers in an unfamiliar position, as they have had greatness under center essentially every season since 1993. But for the rest of the division, it means that the door is finally open to a chance at nabbing the top spot.

Bears Have Outside Shot Of Winning NFC North

The Lions are the team that is favored to win the NFC North, but the division is pretty much wide open. The Bears finished with the worst record in the league last year, but they themselves have hope of making some noise this season. It will all start with a game against the rival Packers, which Chicago’s players are apparently more than ready for, given the comments from Jaquan Baker on Monday:

I’m itching. It’s Packers week. I know its gonna be live in the stadium…its gonna be loud. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can’t wait.

As it stands on Monday afternoon, the Bears are slight favorites for Sunday’s matchup. They are listed at -1, with their money line value being -115. Chicago is hoping for a big jump from quarterback Justin Fields this coming season, as he showed flashes of brilliance during the latter half of the 2022 season. The team has a better idea of how to utilize his special skill set, and have provided him with a true number 1 wide receiver that he can target.

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
