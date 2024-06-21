Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticized his former club for the way they have treated their manager Erik ten Hag over the last few weeks. Schmeichel believes Man Utd’s irresponsible treatment has compromised Ten Hag’s authority over his players.

Manchester United Sounded Out Other Managers Before Deciding To Stick With Erik ten Hag

Even before the 2023-24 season concluded, there were talks about Manchester United relieving Ten Hag of his responsibilities. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to the FA Cup in the final match on the English soccer calendar, but it did not douse his exit rumors.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd wanted to bring ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as Ten Hag’s replacement. But the move ultimately did not materialize, which led them back to Ten Hag.

In an interview with Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag revealed that Manchester United officials visited him while he was holidaying in Ibiza to tell him that they were sticking with him. They also told Ten Hag that they had sounded out other managers before deciding to continue with him.

The former Ajax manager said:

“They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.

“They have indeed told me that they have spoken to other managers. That is not even allowed in the Netherlands. Then it is forbidden to talk to other coaches if there is still a trainer.”

Schmeichel Slams Man Utd For Mistreating Ten Hag

Premier League legend Schmeichel, who won 13 trophies with Manchester United, claimed the club was disrespectful toward Ten Hag and undermined him in front of his players.

On talkSPORT, he said:

“If I was a player in the squad, I would feel my manager has been undermined. Will I have the same respect for him? Will I then think he’s secure in his job?

“Is it a question of when the guy they really want is available, he will then have to leave his job? I don’t think Manchester United, at this particular time, need all that uncertainty. I’ve got to be honest, I feel really, really sorry for him. I don’t think that was the right way to do it.”

Ten Hag and Manchester United are currently working on a contract extension. The Dutch tactician’s current deal expires in June 2025, but United reserve the right to extend his stay for an additional year.