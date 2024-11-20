Soccer

“I Have a Fondness for the League” – Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Discusses Transfer Links to Manchester United and Arsenal

Sushan Chakraborty
Leroy Sane Has Been Linked with Manchester United and Arsenal
Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane has responded to the reports linking him with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal. Sane said that while he was fond of the Premier League, he was only looking forward to extending his chapter in Bavaria.

Leroy Sane Has Been Linked With Manchester United and Arsenal

Sane, 28, is one of the most versatile wingers in Europe. He is good with either foot, is devilishly quick, knows how to pick out the right pass, and does not fail to take his chances in the final third. The Germany international has been at Bayern Munich since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, helping the club to three Bundesliga titles.

Sane remains an important member of the Bayern Munich squad but the German heavyweights have yet to tie him down to a new deal, running the risk of losing him for free at the end of the 2024-25 season. According to Sky Sports, many teams, including Premier League trio, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, are keeping a close eye on the player.

Manchester United is lacking a creative winger whereas Arsenal needs more options to push for the title. The Gunners hoped to solve the problem with Raheem Sterling, but the Englishman has yet to get up to speed.

Additionally, since Sane is all too familiar with the English top flight, he would be able to hit the ground running if he decides to make the switch to England.

Sane Wants to Keep Playing for Bayern Munich

In an interview with SportBild, Sane discussed the links with Manchester United and Arsenal. Here is what he had to say on the topic (via GOAL):

I have a fondness for the league, I still watch certain games on TV. But the appeal for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop, and win titles. I have that at FC Bayern. This is where I have my biggest challenge and goals.”

As per Sky Sports, Bayern Munich wants to retain Sane. However, they are unlikely to proceed with the negotiations unless he agrees to take a pay cut. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops leading up to the January transfer window, when he will be officially free to sign a pre-agreement.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
