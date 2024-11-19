Soccer

Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Believed He Was Going To Sign For Arsenal At 16-Years-Old

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Federico Valverde Is One Of The Top Earners In La Liga
Federico Valverde Is One Of The Top Earners In La Liga

Arsenal have missed out on some of footballs biggest talents in the past with near miss transfers and Federico Valverde added his name to that list this week.   

Valverde Almost Joined Arsenal

The Gunners have missed out on countless superstars in the past with deals for the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic slipping away while Arsenal looked to make a move.

Federico Valverde added his name to the list of what could have been for Arsenal this week, as he revealed in an interview with Marca that at 16-years-old he had all but confirmed a deal to North London.

“I was 16. I said: ‘That’s it. This [Arsenal] is my club. I’m going to grow here.’ In Uruguay, the Premier League was watched a lot. I imagined a future there,” Valverde said.

Valverde came all the way from Uruguay for a trial with the Gunners and despite only playing in a few training sessions, the midfielder still met some of the club’s biggest stars at the time.

“I enjoyed it and I trained with spectacular players. I don’t know if he’ll remember me, but Dibu [Emi Martinez] was one of the ones who helped me the most in everything, along with Bellerin, Alexis and Cazorla . I didn’t know English and they had to explain all the work to me.”

Not signing for Arsenal at 16 certainly didn’t slow down Valverde’s career, as ten years on the midfielder is playing for Real Madrid as one of the most highly rated players in the world.

Valverde finished 17th in the Ballon D’Or rankings this year after winning his second Champions League in 2024. The 26-year-old has also won three La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and a Club World Cup.

The Uruguayan is now valued at over £100m and he ranks as one of the best players Arsenal have ever missed out on in the transfer market.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Federico Valverde Is One Of The Top Earners In La Liga
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Believed He Was Going To Sign For Arsenal At 16-Years-Old

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
FIFA Club World Cup New Trophy
Soccer
FIFA Unveils Gold-Plated 2025 Club World Cup Trophy Made by Tiffany & Co.
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 15 2024

Building up anticipation for the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the game’s governing body has officially taken the wraps off the innovative trophy for the winners. Crafted in collaboration…

Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr. Missed out on 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s Son Is in Favor of Selling Vinicius Jr.
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 15 2024

Chivo Perez, son of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, is reportedly in favor of selling talisman Vinicius Jr. to the highest bidder. Some Real Madrid officials believe several issues can…

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
Soccer
“We Don’t Know That Now” – Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Addresses Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyokeres Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona To Reinforce Key Position Amid Persistent Injuries to First-Choice Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Has Been Scouting €35 Million Man Since Start of the Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
England Team
Soccer
UEFA Nations League: Greece vs England – Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
Arrow to top