Barring a setback, TE Mark Andrews is expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday

Zach Wolpin
The NFL season always seems to fly by and Championship Sunday is here. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions will be on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City Chiefs will be in Baltimore to play the Ravens. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Ravens are hosting an AFC Championship game. 

This season has been a special one for Baltimore and they want to keep their momentum going all the way into the Super Bowl. First, they’ll have to take down a team playing in their 6th straight AFC Championship. Playing for a spot in the Super Bowl is something Patrick Mahomes is more than used to. Luckily, the Ravens are expected to get one of their key playmakers who’s missed the last seven games. Barring a setback. Mark Andrews will play in the AFC Championship game this Sunday for the Ravens.

All-Pro TE Mark Andrews will play for the first time in over two months this Sunday


Last week, the Ravens hosted the Texans for a Divisional Round matchup. Houston kept it close in the first half but lost 34-10 and Baltimore advanced to the AFC Championship. It was a game the Ravens did not need the services of Andrews for. They had enough playmakers who were contributing well. However, they’ll be playing against a tougher defense in the Chiefs this Sunday. Mark Andrews returning is going to be massive for the team offensively.

Back on November 16th vs. the Bengals, Andrews suffered a major ankle injury. He’s missed their last seven games in a row. Luckily, Baltimore’s 13-4 record was the best in the NFL this season. Additionally, they’ve gone 6-1 in the seven games he’s missed. The Ravens are playing their best football of the season when it matters most. Last week, Andrews did practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been trending in the right direction and it seems Ansdews is finally ready to get back out on the field.


While the All-Pro TE has missed the last seven games, backup Isaiah Likely has played well for Baltimore. He had career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2023. Against the Texans in the Divisional Round, Likely had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. With a win this weekend, the Ravens can make a trip back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2013 playoffs when they won it all. Lamar Jackson would love to add a Lombardi Trophy to his resume. Standing in his way is the #1 QB in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. Expect a duel this weekend between Kansas City and Baltimore.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
