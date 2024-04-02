Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Barca Have Pulled Out From Race To Sign Brazilian Wonder Kid Who’s Also Liked By Chelsea & PSG

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona will not be trying to sign Brazilian wonder kid Estevao Willian a.k.a. Messinho in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist also confirmed Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s interest in the 16-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano Says Barcelona Do Not Want To Splurge On Chelsea & PSG Target

Due to their sub-optimal financial state, Barcelona have only been signing players they deem essential to their project. After a rather quiet summer transfer window, they spent €40 million ($42.93 million) to sign Vitor Roque in January. They see the Brazilian as Robert Lewandowski‘s natural successor, hence integral to their future.

Messinho is another Brazilian youngster they admire, but according to Romano, they do not see him as the need of the hour, which is why they are not willing to meet the €60 million ($64.39 million) release clause in his Palmeiras contract. In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote:

The news that Barca are leaving the race for Estevao Willian aka Messinho isn’t about the club withdrawing.

The player has a release clause for €60m and Barca are not planning to invest that amount of money in that position right now. They already spent big money on Vitor Roque so it’s not a priority to go for Messinho.

Lastly, Romano also confirmed Chelsea and PSG’s interest in the youngster.

Chelsea and PSG have been monitoring him for a long time.

Messinho, who primarily plays on the right wing, has featured in 10 games for Palmeiras this season, scoring four times and providing three assists.

Lamine Yamal Could Keep Messinho Away From Barca

Barcelona could technically come back for Messinho in 2025. However, we believe Palmeiras’ asking price is not the only thing keeping the player from joining the Catalans.

La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Barcelona this season, dazzling onlookers with his pace, footwork, and finesse. Like Messinho, Yamal, too, occupies the right wing, and Barca are unlikely to hamper the 16-year-old’s development by moving him around.

With a bright future ahead of him, Messinho may not want to risk coming to a club where he could have to sacrifice his natural position. Chelsea or PSG could then emerge as a more lucrative option for the Brazil U17 player.

