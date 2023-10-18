Soccer

Report: Barcelona Identify Manchester City Star As Robert Lewandowski’s Long-Term Successor

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Robert Lewandowski Is Barcelona's Top Scorer This Season
Robert Lewandowski Is Barcelona's Top Scorer This Season

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City center-forward Julian Alvarez, with them identifying him as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor.

Barcelona Hierarchy Like Alvarez As Lewandowski’s Successor

Lewandowski, 35, is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. However, age is not on the Poland international’s side, with him struggling to play at his best amid recurring injuries.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Barcelona coach Xavi and sporting director Deco are wary of Lewandowski’s fitness issues and are contemplating signing a long-term replacement. They want to ensure there is sufficient backup for the former Bayern Munich talisman and are both big fans of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alvarez.

Xavi, in particular, admires Alvarez’s ability to play in all attacking positions and knack for finding the back of the net. Since the Man City ace can play central, out wide, and even in a No. 10 role, Xavi would have the chance to experiment with his formations without compromising on quality.

In Kevin De Bruyne’s absence, Alvarez has played alongside Haaland at City this season, supporting the Norwegian in a second-striker role. Despite playing largely out of position, Alvarez has proven to be quite decisive, scoring thrice and providing four assists in seven Premier League matches.

Barca Could Face Hurdles To Sign Manchester City’s Alvarez

As per Sport, the 23-year-old has a €50 million ($52.90 million) release clause in his Manchester City contract, which has encouraged the Blaugrana to pursue a move for him.

Although the release clause seems attainable even for a cash-strapped Barcelona, prizing Alvarez away from City will not be an easy task. The Cityzens value the Argentine ace greatly and tied him down to a new five-year contract (until June 2028) at the end of the 2022-23 season. As per the new terms, Alvarez is earning a cool £100,000 a week ($122,000 a week) at the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, he reportedly has an excellent relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Alvarez has the Spaniard’s unwavering trust and should continue to get minutes as the season wears on.

So far, Alvarez has played 62 games for City in all competitions, scoring 23 times and providing 10 assists. He pitched in with 17 goals and five assists in 49 games as City won the Treble last season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Robert Lewandowski Is Barcelona's Top Scorer This Season
Soccer

LATEST Report: Barcelona Identify Manchester City Star As Robert Lewandowski’s Long-Term Successor

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Multiple Clubs Are Eyeing Reds’ 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala but believes they will have a tough time prizing the superstar away to Merseyside. Golden Ball…

Real Madrid Midfielder Isco
Soccer
“No matter what I did, I wouldn’t play” – Isco Says He Regrets Not Leaving Real Madrid Sooner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Former Real Madrid star Isco has said he regrets not leaving the Spanish capital sooner, as he did not get a fair chance to play toward the end of his…

Liverpool Star Nunenz After Scoring Against Brazil
Soccer
Liverpool Superstar Darwin Nunez Stars As Uruguay Pick Up Convincing Win Over Neymar’s Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
5 Premier League Stars Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes: 2 Chelsea Attackers Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In Ligue 1
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1 Right Now: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Comfortably Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Barcelona Star Joao Cancelo Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees
Soccer
Barcelona Full-back Joao Cancelo Hits Back At Critics After Impressing In Portugal Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top