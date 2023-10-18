La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City center-forward Julian Alvarez, with them identifying him as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor.

Barcelona Hierarchy Like Alvarez As Lewandowski’s Successor

Lewandowski, 35, is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. However, age is not on the Poland international’s side, with him struggling to play at his best amid recurring injuries.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Barcelona coach Xavi and sporting director Deco are wary of Lewandowski’s fitness issues and are contemplating signing a long-term replacement. They want to ensure there is sufficient backup for the former Bayern Munich talisman and are both big fans of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alvarez.

Xavi, in particular, admires Alvarez’s ability to play in all attacking positions and knack for finding the back of the net. Since the Man City ace can play central, out wide, and even in a No. 10 role, Xavi would have the chance to experiment with his formations without compromising on quality.

In Kevin De Bruyne’s absence, Alvarez has played alongside Haaland at City this season, supporting the Norwegian in a second-striker role. Despite playing largely out of position, Alvarez has proven to be quite decisive, scoring thrice and providing four assists in seven Premier League matches.

Barca Could Face Hurdles To Sign Manchester City’s Alvarez

As per Sport, the 23-year-old has a €50 million ($52.90 million) release clause in his Manchester City contract, which has encouraged the Blaugrana to pursue a move for him.

Although the release clause seems attainable even for a cash-strapped Barcelona, prizing Alvarez away from City will not be an easy task. The Cityzens value the Argentine ace greatly and tied him down to a new five-year contract (until June 2028) at the end of the 2022-23 season. As per the new terms, Alvarez is earning a cool £100,000 a week ($122,000 a week) at the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, he reportedly has an excellent relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Alvarez has the Spaniard’s unwavering trust and should continue to get minutes as the season wears on.

So far, Alvarez has played 62 games for City in all competitions, scoring 23 times and providing 10 assists. He pitched in with 17 goals and five assists in 49 games as City won the Treble last season.