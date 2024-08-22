Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona forward Vitor Roque turned down an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this summer. The Brazilian forward, who joined the club in the January transfer window, is unlikely to play under Hansi Flick this season.

A Difficult Spell For Vitor Roque

Barcelona splurged a handsome €40 million ($44.59 million) fee to sign then-18-year-old Roque from Brazilian club Athletico-PR. According to reports, then-manager Xavi did not want Roque in his squad, but the club management compelled him to include him. The Spanish tactician gave Roque minutes, but he struggled to find his footing in his debut season outside of Brazil. He scored twice in 16 matches for the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Roque needs more experience to thrive at a club as competitive as Barcelona. And Flick is not ready to give him the opportunities just yet. As a result, Barcelona transfer-listed Roque, hoping he will get his shot in a more relaxed environment.

Barcelona Forward Roque Turned Down Saudi Arabia Offer

As has been the case with almost all big transfers in recent months, Roque garnered interest from Saudi Arabia. However, he did not give in to the temptation and decided to stay and grow in La Liga.

Shedding light on the Roque saga, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column:

“Another Barcelona exit to watch is Vitor Roque, who now looks set to move to Real Betis on loan rather than choosing a permanent move to Sporting Lisbon.

“Roque also had other offers, Al Hilal for sure, but the player rejected them. Then in Italy also Lazio considered a move for Roque, but Sporting were pushing with €20m plus add-ons bid, rejected by the player as he wants to stay in Spain.”

He added:

“It’s not been an easy time for him at Barca so far, but in football, things can change fast, so his Barca future, in my opinion, is still open as his performances at Betis will mark his future.”

Roque, a versatile forward, still has seven years remaining on his Barca deal (June 2031).