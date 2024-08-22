Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Out-Of-Favor Forward Rejected Al-Hilal Move

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona forward Vitor Roque turned down an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this summer. The Brazilian forward, who joined the club in the January transfer window, is unlikely to play under Hansi Flick this season.

A Difficult Spell For Vitor Roque

Barcelona splurged a handsome €40 million ($44.59 million) fee to sign then-18-year-old Roque from Brazilian club Athletico-PR. According to reports, then-manager Xavi did not want Roque in his squad, but the club management compelled him to include him. The Spanish tactician gave Roque minutes, but he struggled to find his footing in his debut season outside of Brazil. He scored twice in 16 matches for the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Roque needs more experience to thrive at a club as competitive as Barcelona. And Flick is not ready to give him the opportunities just yet. As a result, Barcelona transfer-listed Roque, hoping he will get his shot in a more relaxed environment.

Barcelona Forward Roque Turned Down Saudi Arabia Offer

As has been the case with almost all big transfers in recent months, Roque garnered interest from Saudi Arabia. However, he did not give in to the temptation and decided to stay and grow in La Liga.

Shedding light on the Roque saga, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column:

Another Barcelona exit to watch is Vitor Roque, who now looks set to move to Real Betis on loan rather than choosing a permanent move to Sporting Lisbon. 

Roque also had other offers, Al Hilal for sure, but the player rejected them. Then in Italy also Lazio considered a move for Roque, but Sporting were pushing with €20m plus add-ons bid, rejected by the player as he wants to stay in Spain.

He added:

It’s not been an easy time for him at Barca so far, but in football, things can change fast, so his Barca future, in my opinion, is still open as his performances at Betis will mark his future.

Roque, a versatile forward, still has seven years remaining on his Barca deal (June 2031).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Manchester United Icon Sir Alex Ferguson Has Won 103 UEFA Champions League Matches
Soccer
“It was none of his business” – Manchester United Legend Sir Alex Ferguson Bluntly Turned Down Wayne Rooney’s Request To Sign Former Real Madrid Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024

Arguably the greatest manager in Premier League history, Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson, reminded Wayne Rooney of his place when he argued the club should have gone after ex-Real…

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright
Soccer
“We’re talking about them having half-decent seasons” – Ian Wright Urges Arsenal Duo To Improve This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed his desire to see Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli enjoy a more impactful season in 2024-25. Wright believes the Gunners could have won the…

Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Out-Of-Favor Forward Rejected Al-Hilal Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Barcelona Target Federico Chiesa Transfer
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Must Wait Until Last Week To Sign Juventus’ Federico Chiesa
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
“He’s getting £400k, £500k-a-week” – Ben Foster Claims Real Madrid Interest Will Guarantee Mega Pay Raise For Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Real Madrid Logo
Soccer
Real Madrid Icons: 5 Managers Who Have Won The Most Trophies At The Club
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Arrow to top