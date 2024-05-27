Soccer

“Everything I did caused an earthquake” – Emotional Xavi Says Barcelona Did Not Appreciate Him Enough During Managerial Stint

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed

Club legend Xavi has shed light on the challenges he faced during his reign as Barcelona manager. The manager admitted he never felt appreciated enough and always drew intense scrutiny due to his trophy-laden spell as manager.

Barcelona Claim Slender Win In Xavi’s Final Win As Manager

With the La Liga title firmly in Real Madrid’s bag, Barcelona, on paper, had nothing to play for against Sevilla on Sunday night (May 26). However, it was not a dead rubber for most fans and players, as it marked Xavi’s final game as Barcelona manager.

Barcelona players rose to the occasion at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and claimed a 2-1 victory. Robert Lewandowski scored the opener for the Blaugrana in the 15th minute, but Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri canceled it out just past the half-hour mark. After a bit of to-and-fro, Fermin Lopez scored the winner for the Blaugrana in the 59th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory.

Emotional Xavi Delivers Explosive Post-Match Press Conference

In his final post-match press conference as Barcelona manager, Xavi explained how difficult a spell it was for him. The Spanish tactician also took a shot at the club hierarchy, asking them to explain their decision to sack him.

Xavi began (via SPORT):

I don’t want to go into the reasons behind the decision, that doesn’t matter now. The leaders have to explain it because they are the ones who need to explain it.

Everything I did caused an earthquake, and in general, I haven’t been able to work with much calm. I believe my work hasn’t been sufficiently appreciated.”

He also said that his reputation as a player hurt his chances of succeeding as a manager.

Xavi added:

Very high expectations were created because of my past as a player, which turned against me, and I was scrutinized very closely.”

Lastly, he warned his successor, bluntly stating that he would suffer.

Xavi added:

He [His successor] will suffer, but he should have patience, it is a tough position. The only thing that will save him is winning. 

Barça was ninth when I started on this bench, and we managed to compete for the league and finish second. The following year, we achieved a double: the league and the Supercopa, and this year it’s true that we haven’t been able to meet our objectives. We missed out on a few details in four or five specific matches.

According to reports, Hansi Flick will replace Xavi in the dugout. The former Bayern Munich manager has been without a job since Germany sacked him in September 2023.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer

LATEST “I would be amazed if there isn’t a change” – Danny Murphy Advises Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag Despite FA Cup Win

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Barca Icon Xavi Signs Off On A Winning Note
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024

Club legend Xavi capped off his stint as Barcelona manager on a winning note on Sunday night (May 26), as his team claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Sevilla….

Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 Players Who Overachieved Their Expected Goals By The Largest Margins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024

The 2023-24 Premier League season was remarkable in every sense of the word. Manchester City made history by becoming the first-ever English club to win four consecutive Premier League titles….

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“That’s their only way in” – Paul Merson Explains How Manchester United Can Beat Manchester United In FA Cup Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Casemiro
Soccer
“He’s got no chance” – Paul Merson Claims Manchester United Will Be ‘Destroyed’ If Casemiro Starts At The Back Against Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Olivier Giroud France
Soccer
“We must give way to young people” – France Ace Olivier Giroud Reveals Plans To Take International Retirement After EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Chelsea Icon Terry
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Icon John Terry Subject To A Bidding War Over Exclusive Documentary Rights
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Arrow to top