Report: Barcelona Linked With Shock Move For Ivan Perisic

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Barcelona Interested In Ivan Perisic
La Liga giant Barcelona has been credited with an interest in former Bayern Munich man Ivan Perisic. According to reports in Croatia, new Barca boss Hansi Flick, who managed Perisic at Bayern Munich, wants to bring the veteran to the Catalonian capital.

The second-most successful team in Spain, Barcelona endured a season to forget in 2023-24. They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals, came second to Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title, lost the Supercopa de Espana to Los Blancos, and exited the Copa del Rey after a defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

Due to Barca’s poor showings, manager Xavi lost his job, with the board installing Flick at the helm. The German tactician has brought in Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig as his first major signing of the season. There have also been strong links to one of the heroes of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship campaign, Nico Williams. However, with the winger recently accepting the iconic No. 10 jersey at Athletic Bilbao, the chances of him moving to Catalonia are rather slim.

Frustrated with its futile attempts to land Williams, Barcelona has reportedly turned its attention to one of the most decorated veteran players available on the market.

Barcelona Could Sign Ivan Perisic As Nico Williams Alternative

As per Croatian outlets, Flick is keen on bringing Perisic to Barcelona this summer. The manager has reportedly spoken to the 35-year-old about a possible transfer and the forward is open to the move.

Perisic spent the 2019-20 season under Flick at Bayern Munich, chipping with six goals and eight assists in 26 matches across competitions. He helped the Bavarians win the Treble — UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB Pokal — that term.

Perisic is currently a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Hajduk Split. The former Tottenham Hotspur player, who joined Hajduk permanently on July 4, walked away after falling out with manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Thanks to his vast experience in the biggest competitions in Europe, there will not be a shortage of offers for the veteran. Barcelona will have to act fast if it wants to get its man before the summer window closes.

